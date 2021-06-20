Edward King III, Tuskegee Airmen historian and author, dies at age 80.

Editor’s note: This feature is part of a weekly focus from The Star meant to highlight and remember the lives of Black Kansas Citians who have died.

The story of the Tuskegee Airmen is one of perseverance, strength, and hope. It’s a story Edward King III introduced to many on a local and national level as a member of the Heart of America Kansas City Tuskegee Airmen Chapter.

King’s family said he was a history buff who loved aviation. Combining the two interests introduced him to a passion he’d strive to share for generations to come.

“I think he wanted to let the young generation and the current generation know what blacks have accomplished and what you can accomplish even through racism and hard times,” King’s daughter, Paula King, said.

King died on May 25. He was 80 years old.

Though King was not a Tuskegee Airmen himself, his connection wasn’t far off. The history of aviation was in King’s family as his father-in-law, Dr. Albert Porter Davis, was a licensed pilot. Hearing about Davis’ accomplishments as one of the first Black pilots who at first struggled to find an instructor to teach him due to the color of his skin, further interested King’s desire of learning more about the history of the Tuskegee Airmen.

“I think that’s what drove him. He loved sharing his father-in-law’s story to the public which expanded his horizon to learn more about blacks in aviation,” Paula said.

The Tuskegee Airmen were a part of the U.S. Army Air Corps. Primarily Black military pilots and airmen who fought in World War II, they flew more than 15,000 individual sorties in Europe and North Africa during the war. The Tuskegee Airmen earned many awards and also helped to integrate the U.S. armed forces.

“He loved telling the story about the Tuskegee Airmen and getting that word out about their journey and what they had to endure to fight for this country in a time when things weren’t right in society,” King’s son, Edward IV, said.

Edward King III was born on May 27, 1940, to Edward William King, Jr. and Mayme Ruth Wilson. He attended school in Kansas City, Kansas, and across the state line in Kansas City, Missouri, where he graduated in 1958 from De La Salle Military Academy. He later attended Rockhurst University on an athletic scholarship.

“He was a big sports enthusiast,” Paula King said. “He played basketball for Rockhurst.”

In 1961, King married his high-school sweetheart, A. Portia Davis, with whom he had three children.

He worked for General Motors at the Fairfax Plant in Kansas City, Kansas, where he held the position of planning coordinator. He worked at the plant for 30 years before retiring in 1993.

“I remember when he retired, he didn’t know what he was going to do with himself,” Edward King IV, said. “He reinvented himself and got involved in the chapter.”

King served as the historian, vice president, and president of the Heart of America Kansas City Tuskegee Airmen Chapter. His son said he was able to fill a void sharing the history of the Tuskegee Airmen and introducing youth to aviation.

“Mr.King was the star of the local chapter,” Morcie Whitley, President of the Heart of America Kansas City Tuskegee Airmen Chapter, said. “Everybody depended on him. He was the go to guy.”

Whitley, who’s father, Morris Whitley, was an original Tuskegee Airman, worked side by side with King on a number of projects through the organization, including a scholarship program for local youth.

Everywhere King went and was able to engage with youth, Whitley said, he’d speak with them about the scholarship program.

“The message of ‘you can do anything if you put your mind to it,’ that was the whole message of teaching these young folks through the Tuskegee Airmen,” Paula King said.

Overtime, King and his fellow chapter members attended many events to distribute information about the Tuskegee Airmen, including Red-Tail books and merchandise. They were also invited to throw out the first pitch at the Kansas City Royals game.

“I cherish that memory,” Paula King said. “Seeing him so happy and the pride he had.”

King is also the author of “Heart of America Chapter, Tuskegee Airman: Biographical Profiles” which published in 2001. King also contributed writing to articles for the Wyandotte County Historical Society and the National Register of Historic Places.

A true historian at heart, when King was not learning more about the Tuskegee Airmen, he was researching the genealogy of his and his wife’s families.

King was described as a warm-hearted man, who loved his family — especially his grandkids.

“He was affectionately known as Papa,” Paula King said. “He’d attend all of their sporting events and dance recitals.”

She added that he was a stranger to no one.

“We’d go out of town and he’d always find someone he knew,” Paula King said with a laugh.

Edward King III is survived by his wife; A. Portia King; half-brother, Kenneth King; son, Edward W. King IV and daughter, Paula King; four grandchildren, Anna King, Lauren King, Porter King, and Logan King; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Other remembrances

Dana Ford

Dana Ford, business owner and U.S. Bowling Congress member, died on June 3. He was 74.

Ford was born on March 19, 1947 to Reverend LeRoy and Ora Lee Ford in Kansas City, Missouri.

He dedicated his life to Christ at an early age, baptized at Fellowship Baptist Church.

Ford married his wife, Catherine, on March 18, 1974. The two were married for 47 years.

He worked in construction for more than 50 years with various companies. He owned his own business until he retired in 2016 due to health complications.

When Ford was not working, he rebuilt and raced old school cars and was a member of the United States Bowling Congress. He accomplished three perfect games in his bowling career.

Family described Ford as a salvage and rummage type of person, who always looked for the bargain deals at Swap ‘N’ Shop or yard sales. He also loved to plant. His specialty included rose bushes and elephant ears.

He is survived by his wife, Catherine Ford; son, LeRon D .Ford; stepsons, Steven Thierry, and Dana Wright; daughters, Shawn Smith, Ranasha Ford, Reeva Ford, and Raneshia Ford; brother, Omar Adul Hakeem; sisters, Theresa Willis, Dollie Ford, Shelia Tobay, Betty Fields; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Bennie Rucker

Bennie Raye Rucker, avid basketball and Kansas City Chiefs fan, died on May 30. He was 42.

Born on April 9, 1979, Rucker, was the second child from the union of John and Chriss Rucker.

He attended Kansas City public schools where he graduated from Metropolitan Advanced Technical High School in 1996. He later attended Doane College in Crete, Nebraska, on an academic and basketball scholarship, majoring in Electrical Engineering.

After college, Rucker worked for several years as a Civil Surveyor with Kaw Valley Engineering. He also worked with the Missouri Department of Transportation as a maintenance worker until the time of his death.

Family described Rucker as someone who enjoyed playing basketball, video games, watching and attending sporting events, especially the Kansas City Chiefs. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends during the holidays and supporting his nieces and others.

Rucker is survived by his father, John Rucker; grandmother, Mary Burks; sister, Bertha Ross; aunts, Reahlene Ingram, Arthur Gammon, Yolanda Brown, April Burks; uncles, Thomas Rucker, Mark Burks, and Bennie Burks Jr.; and a host of family and friends who he loved and always supported.