Week after judge sentences Kylr Yust to life in prison, attorney files appeal notice

Kylr Yust, sentenced to life in prison last week for the killing of two women, has filed an appeal.

His attorney filed the notice of appeal on Wednesday, according to online court records.

Yust was sentenced to life plus 15 years in a Missouri prison for killing two young women and dumping their bodies.

Days after his sentencing, he was moved from Cass County to Western Reception and Diagnostic Correctional Center, according to the Missouri Department of Corrections.

A jury found Yust, 32, guilty in April of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Kara Kopetsky and second-degree murder in the death of Jessica Runions. The sentences will be served consecutively and reflect jury recommendations from earlier this year.

Kopetsky, 17, was reported missing in May 2007, and Runions, 21, was last seen alive in September 2016.