Get out of the pool? Our guide to sandy beaches, right here in the Kansas City area

Looking to cool off this summer from the Kansas City heat?

The metro is full of municipal and neighborhood swimming pools. But how about a sandy beach? You don’t have to drive to the ocean, or the Ozarks. Here are several to check out right in the Kansas City area.

Friends Christie Louis, 10, and Maxeana, 8, relax in Smithville Lake at Little Platte Beach. Rebecca Slezak rslezak@kcstar.com







Two beaches at Smithville Lake

The 7,200-acre Smithville Lake in Clay County includes two beaches: Little Platte Beach, 18212 Golf Course Road on the west side, and Camp Branch Beach, 17201 Paradesian St. on the east side.

Javen Cox, 9, plays in the sand at Little Platte Beach at Smithville Lake. It was the first time he and his family have been there this season. Rebecca Slezak rslezak@kcstar.com

Hours: 7 a.m. to one hour after sunset daily from May 1 to Sept. 15.

Cost: $6 per vehicle

Lifeguards: No

Amenities: Restrooms, change area, picnic areas, life vests for purchase

More info: 816-407-3400, visitclaymo.com

During the summer, lifeguards monitor the swimmers at Shawnee Mission Park Beach. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

Shawnee Mission Park Beach

The beach at 7900 Renner Road opened a 1,344-square-foot beach house in spring 2018 that includes an accessible pathway to the beach.

Hours: Noon-6 p.m. most days, noon-5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from May 29 to Aug. 8.

Cost: $4-$6.50

Lifeguards: Yes

Amenities: Sand volleyball court, concessions, outdoor showers, restrooms. Open water swim training for adults taught Tuesdays and Thursdays.

More info: 913-438-7275 jcprd.com

Aqua Park, a floating obstacle course, is available at Lake Olathe Swim Beach. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Lake Olathe Swim Beach

Opened in 2019 at 191 N. Ward Cliff Drive as part of renovations to Lake Olathe, which also features a dock and fishing pavilion, waterfall, marina and aquatics learning area.

Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sundays from May 27 to Sept. 6.

Cost: $4-$10, free for ages 2 and under.

Lifeguards: Yes

Amenities: Locker rooms, outdoor showers, vending machines, floating obstacle course ($10 per hour), canoe, kayak, paddle board and pedal boat rentals.

More info: 913-971-8973 olatheks.org

Kill Creek Park Beach in Olathe offers shelters and is surrounded by hiking, biking and equestrian trails. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Kill Creek Park Beach

The beach opened at 11670 Homestead Lane in a secluded area of Olathe in 2001 and is surrounded by hiking, biking and equestrian trails.

Hours: Noon-3 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, noon-6 p.m. Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays from May 29 to Aug. 8.

Cost: $4-$6.50

Lifeguards: Yes

Amenities: Restrooms, change rooms, showers, concessions, picnic shelters, boat rentals.

More info: 913-438-7275 jcprd.com

Lifeguards are on duty at Longview Lake Swim Beach. Shelly Yang syang@kcstar.com

Longview Lake Beach

The beach at 11101 Raytown Road hosts events like the Sand Cinema movie series and allows for water sports on its 930 acres.

Hours: 1-7 p.m. Monday-Fridays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from May 29 to Sept. 6. Closed on weekdays beginning Aug. 16.

Cost: $5-$7, free for ages 2 and under.

Lifeguards: Yes

Amenities: Sand volleyball courts, change rooms, restrooms, showers, picnic shelter, tables, boat rentals, concessions.

More info: 816-767-0727 makeyourdayhere.com

Because of a lifeguard shortage, Blue Springs Lake Beach is closed for now. Shelly Yang syang@kcstar.com

Blue Springs Lake Swim Beach (closed)

The beach, at 1500 N.E. Bowlin Road in Lee’s Summit, is closed because of a lifeguard shortage, officials say. It will not reopen until next year. Normally, water sports, picnics and camping are allowed.

Normal hours: 1-7 p.m. Monday-Fridays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from May 29 to Sept. 6. Closed on weekdays beginning Aug. 16.

Cost: $5-$7, free for ages 2 and under.

Lifeguards: Yes

Amenities: Restrooms, showers, picnic areas, sand volleyball.

More info: 816-867-0008, makeyourdayhere.com