Get out of the pool? Our guide to sandy beaches, right here in the Kansas City area
Looking to cool off this summer from the Kansas City heat?
The metro is full of municipal and neighborhood swimming pools. But how about a sandy beach? You don’t have to drive to the ocean, or the Ozarks. Here are several to check out right in the Kansas City area.
Two beaches at Smithville Lake
The 7,200-acre Smithville Lake in Clay County includes two beaches: Little Platte Beach, 18212 Golf Course Road on the west side, and Camp Branch Beach, 17201 Paradesian St. on the east side.
Hours: 7 a.m. to one hour after sunset daily from May 1 to Sept. 15.
Cost: $6 per vehicle
Lifeguards: No
Amenities: Restrooms, change area, picnic areas, life vests for purchase
More info: 816-407-3400, visitclaymo.com
Shawnee Mission Park Beach
The beach at 7900 Renner Road opened a 1,344-square-foot beach house in spring 2018 that includes an accessible pathway to the beach.
Hours: Noon-6 p.m. most days, noon-5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from May 29 to Aug. 8.
Cost: $4-$6.50
Lifeguards: Yes
Amenities: Sand volleyball court, concessions, outdoor showers, restrooms. Open water swim training for adults taught Tuesdays and Thursdays.
More info: 913-438-7275 jcprd.com
Lake Olathe Swim Beach
Opened in 2019 at 191 N. Ward Cliff Drive as part of renovations to Lake Olathe, which also features a dock and fishing pavilion, waterfall, marina and aquatics learning area.
Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sundays from May 27 to Sept. 6.
Cost: $4-$10, free for ages 2 and under.
Lifeguards: Yes
Amenities: Locker rooms, outdoor showers, vending machines, floating obstacle course ($10 per hour), canoe, kayak, paddle board and pedal boat rentals.
More info: 913-971-8973 olatheks.org
Kill Creek Park Beach
The beach opened at 11670 Homestead Lane in a secluded area of Olathe in 2001 and is surrounded by hiking, biking and equestrian trails.
Hours: Noon-3 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, noon-6 p.m. Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays from May 29 to Aug. 8.
Cost: $4-$6.50
Lifeguards: Yes
Amenities: Restrooms, change rooms, showers, concessions, picnic shelters, boat rentals.
More info: 913-438-7275 jcprd.com
Longview Lake Beach
The beach at 11101 Raytown Road hosts events like the Sand Cinema movie series and allows for water sports on its 930 acres.
Hours: 1-7 p.m. Monday-Fridays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from May 29 to Sept. 6. Closed on weekdays beginning Aug. 16.
Cost: $5-$7, free for ages 2 and under.
Lifeguards: Yes
Amenities: Sand volleyball courts, change rooms, restrooms, showers, picnic shelter, tables, boat rentals, concessions.
More info: 816-767-0727 makeyourdayhere.com
Blue Springs Lake Swim Beach (closed)
The beach, at 1500 N.E. Bowlin Road in Lee’s Summit, is closed because of a lifeguard shortage, officials say. It will not reopen until next year. Normally, water sports, picnics and camping are allowed.
Normal hours: 1-7 p.m. Monday-Fridays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from May 29 to Sept. 6. Closed on weekdays beginning Aug. 16.
Cost: $5-$7, free for ages 2 and under.
Lifeguards: Yes
Amenities: Restrooms, showers, picnic areas, sand volleyball.
More info: 816-867-0008, makeyourdayhere.com
