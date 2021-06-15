Kansas City driver critical after being thrown from motorcycle, landing head-first

A motorcyclist was critically injured late Tuesday morning after a crash near the intersection of Independence and Wilson Avenues, Kansas City police say.

Investigators believe the motorcyclist was headed west on Independence Avenue around 10:30 a.m. when a gray Honda sedan turned left and struck it, Officer Donna Drake, a Kansas City Police Department spokeswoman, said in a statement. The Harley Davidson rider was thrown into the air and landed head-first on the pavement, police said.

The motorcyclist, whose identity was not immediately disclosed, was taken to a hospital with injuries described by police as life threatening. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time, police said.

The driver of the Honda was also taken to an area hospital with injuries described as minor.

The Kansas City Police Department is investigating the crash.