‘Extraordinarily saddened’: Baby ape dead after apparent drowning at Kansas City Zoo

A 18-month-old ape named Leilani died Friday afternoon after it apparently drowned in its tropical habitat at the Kansas City Zoo.

Staff members were alerted that the ape, a white-cheeked gibbon, looked to be distressed in the pool of the zoo’s tropics habitat, a spokesman said in a statement on Friday evening. Members of the zoo’s animal care specialists and veterinary team responded and unsuccessfully attempted to revive the ape.

The family of gibbons was behaving normally before Leilani was found in the pool, and officials say they are unsure how the baby ape wound up there.

“Understandably, our staff are extraordinarily saddened by this tragic loss, particularly those who care for the gibbons daily,” the zoo’s statement said. “Please keep all of the Zoo family in your thoughts during this difficult time.”

Leilani’s parents are Smithers, 25, and Kit, 16, the zoo spokesman said. They were described as “devoted parents who had taken wonderful care of their firstborn youngster.”