Museums, amusement parks, more: KC area filled with treasures for a staycation

The Kansas City Zoo is an inexpensive, fun family activity. File photo

Summer is finally here, and thanks to school breaks and great weather, we are officially entering into vacation season for these next few months. Vacations are supposed to be a time of relaxation for the family, but between the travel, lodging, food and entertainment – and the fact that we are still recovering from a world-wide pandemic – these trips can add a lot of unneeded stress to your life, both mentally and financially.

If a vacation is not on the books for you and your family this year, that does not mean you have to stay cooped up in the house all summer. There is plenty to explore as a tourist right here, in and around Kansas City. To make the most of a staycation, I recommend a good balance of free activities and luxury price tags — local things you would not typically treat yourself to. It is your vacation, after all. You can save more money by eating some meals at home and mapping out the most fuel-efficient route as you plan your staycation.

Here are a few of my favorite places to visit across the greater Kansas City area. Once you start planning your staycation, do not hesitate to ask friends and coworkers for their favorite local spots and soon your week will plan itself.

Sights to see

Even if you have lived in Kansas City your whole life, I can guarantee that there are still some places and sites you have never seen. Among the options, you can find various free, low-cost and outdoor options.

Check out these options to get your family out of the house without breaking the bank: The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art, Johnson County Museum, Crown Center, City Market, Union Station, the KC Streetcar, The Plaza, American Jazz Museum, Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, National WW I Museum and Memorial, fountains. (Tip: you can find a map of our city’s fountains online and make a whole day out of the adventure to find them all.)

Things to do

From amusement parks, to baseball games, to indoor skydiving, you will have no problem finding activities around the city to keep you busy on your staycation this summer.

A few suggestions: Worlds and Oceans of Fun, Kansas City Royals games at Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City Zoo, LEGOLAND, iFly, Science City, Top Golf.

Places to stay

If you want to get really into your staycation, KC has no shortage of great hotels you could treat yourself to for a night or two. Sometimes you really just need a change of scenery for the night, and these hotels will not disappoint.

A few suggestions: 21c Museum Hotel Kansas City, Loews Kansas City hotel, The Westin Kansas City at Crown Center, Hotel Phillips Kansas City, Ambassador Hotel Kansas City, The Fontaine.

After the year we have had, the one thing most of us are seeking right now is to just get out the house and try something new. If COVID is keeping you close to home, or you just don’t have it in your budget to take a huge trip this year, you can still enjoy the important part of vacationing right here in the Kansas City area: the chance to spend time together away from everyday life.

Don’t let your budget or a pandemic ruin your vacation.

Kat’s Money Corner is posted on Dollars & Sense every Tuesday. Kat Hnatyshyn, when not blogging or caring for her little ones, is a manager with CommunityAmerica Credit Union. For more financial chatter, visit http://communityamerica.com.