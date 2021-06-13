Levera Newton, a centenarian deeply devoted to her Kansas City community, dies at 105

Levera Newton

Editor’s note: This feature is part of a weekly focus from The Star meant to highlight and remember the lives of Black Kansas Citians who have died.

Levera Newton’s desire in life was always to help others, a devotion passed from generation to generation.

Family and friends described her as a humble woman, deeply involved in the community and church, who exhibited a life of service.

“‘Take due notice and govern yourself accordingly’ was her favorite saying,” Newton’s daughter, Angelee Jackson, said.

She was a class act, Newton’s son-in-law, Michael Jackson, said; one who could set the tone of any room with her demeanor.

Newton died on May 18. She was 105 years old.

Born to Jeffrey and Ora Lee Speed on December 12, 1915, Newton was the second oldest of seven girls growing up in Fisher, Louisiana.

Newton was no stranger to getting involved in the community, with parents who helped manage a local restaurant. She watched her parents run the restaurant day to day, cooking, providing customer service. It was such experiences growing up that planted the seed to be community driven.

“To help others. That’s just how my mother and her sisters were raised,” Angelee Jackson said.

Newton graduated Fisher Public School in Sabine Parish, Louisiana in 1930. Four years later, she married Howard Newton, with whom she would have four children: Howard, Lonnie, Peggy, and Angelee.

Not long after Newton’s parents moved to Kansas City, Missouri, she’d pack up her family to do the same in the late 1930’s.

In the first few years of living in Kansas City, Newton, tapped into her entrepreneurial spirit, graduating from the Madame C.J. Walker School of Cosmetology in 1944.

Walker was a pioneer of the modern black hair-care and cosmetics industry in the early 1900’s, a philanthropist, political and social activist, as well as the first female self-made millionaire.

“My mother still had one of the original books,” Jackson, said. “It was like holding a treasure.”

After graduating, Newton opened and operated her home beauty salon. She later became a member of Alpha Phi Omega Sorority, an affiliate of United Beauty School Owners and Teachers Association.

Being a beautician allowed Newton to stay home with her children, which introduced her to other opportunities to involve herself in the community. When Newton’s daughter, Angelee, came home one day and mentioned the need of volunteers for the local Girl Scouts troop, sure enough, Newton rose to the occasion volunteering as a Girl Scout leader. Learning to swim, as well as camping basics were just a few things Newton made a point to teach her girls.

“We learned how to swim through the Red Cross and Girl Scouts connection,” Angelee said. “We learned to camp, cook outdoor, make fires with twigs, and about wildlife.”

Reflecting on her time as a Girl Scout under Newton, Madelyne Douglas called it quite the experience.

“She was our protector and considered another mother to the girls,” Douglas said. “There were five things she’d talk to us about. Self-esteem, self-respect, self-control, self-sufficiency, and self-awareness.”

Douglas is one of the many Girl Scouts who kept in touch with Newton for many years after their time in the troop. Newton went on to volunteer at the Niles Home for Children where Douglas later worked, serving as the director of residential services.

“If it was in her power, no one would be without. No children would be without,” she said.

Newton was also known at the Niles Home for supplying goodies, particularly her homemade pink and purple cookies. Cooking was another way she nurtured those in the community she lived in.

“She would make these three-tiered cakes as big as your arms could stretch out and make a circle,” Jackson said. “On Saturday’s, she’d cook meals for everyone. Biscuits, hot syrup, pancakes, whatever - she did just that,” she added.

Newton was thoroughly celebrated throughout her life, receiving local and national recognition. In 2015, she was congratulated as a Centenarian, receiving a letter from the office of President Barack Obama. Newton also received proclamations from then Senator Shalonn Curls, representing the Missouri Senate and from the office of then Kansas City Mayor, Sly James.

At Newton’s 105th birthday in 2020, she was recognized as an “Outstanding Georgia Citizen” from Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger. District 66 Representative, Kimberly Alexander, personally presented her with a resolution from the Georgia House of Representatives and the Paulding County Board of Commissions in Dallas, Georgia, proclaimed Jan. 12 as “Levera Newton Day”, for her faithful service to her family, church and community.

Family said she’ll be remembered for her enjoyment of traveling, listening to music, bird watching, and sitting on the porch reading The Daily Bread.

“She was very much into the word. She was a deaconess and a Sunday School teacher at Paseo Baptist Church,” Jackson said.

Newton is survived by her daughter; Angelee Jackson; her grandchildren, Kevin Newton, Constance Woodson, Cheryl Thompson, Wesley Newton, Renee Wilson, LaMarr Colley-Washington, Joshua Colley, and Michael Hanson; 25 great grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Other remembrances

Michelle Cunningham

Michelle Cunningham, Lady Dragons Motorcycle Club member, died on May 24. She was 54.

Cunningham was born to Verdell Willis and Ellis Johnson on April 27, 1967.

She attended Kansas City public schools, graduating from Paseo High School. She devoted her life to Christ at an early age.

Family described Cunningham as loving, someone who liked to give and enjoyed fundraising. She was family oriented, loved watching movies and dining at her favorite restaurants.

Cunningham was also an active member of the Lady Dragons Motorcycle Club for two years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; Eugene Johnson and Mark Williams.

Cunningham is survived by her son Bryant Cunningham; two daughters, Porshe Johnson and Alisha Johnson; her sister; Linda Williams; three nieces; Tawana Uketui, Bonita Williams, Stephanie White; two nephews, John Williams, Stephen Boyd; six grandchildren; and 12 great-nieces and nephews.

RV Lee

RV Lee, Unilever retiree and gospel quartet singer, dies at 88.

Lee was born on Aug. 18, 1932, to Leon and Dora Lee in Town Creek, Alabama.

Lee passed away on May 17.

Affectionately known as “Snook”, he and his family relocated to Parkin, Arkansas when he was a young child. There he attended school and sang as member of a gospel quartet. He also met and married his wife, Idella Jackson, on March 18, 1952. Together they had eight children.

In 1956, the Lee family moved to Kansas City. He worked for Lipton Tea Company, owned by Unilever, as a machine operator, retiring after 37 years.

Family and friends described Lee as someone who loved reading his newspaper and keeping up with current events. He was also one who showed his love through acts of service and showing up for his loved ones.

Lee is survived by his children; Juanita Coates, Andrew Lee, Patricia Haslem, Brenda Nugent, Lloyd Lee, and Yvonne Lee; his adoring grandchildren; LaWanda Washington, Vernon Coates Jr., Marla Perkins, DuJuan Lee, Danielle Jenkins, Deondrea Brand, Atara Haslem, Donzell Nugent, Kendra Sipes, and Lindsay Lee; his sisters; Edna Mae Smith, Frances Jones, and Viola Kirby; eight grandchildren; and a host of other loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.