Virginia Stowers, co-founder of Stowers Institute for Medical Research, dies at 91

Virginia Stowers, co-founder of the Stowers Institute for Medical Research in Kansas City, died Saturday at her home.

The 91-year-old was married for 60 years to the late James Stowers, who founded American Century Investments. Together, they donated their fortune to create the Stowers Institute with the mission of advancing medical research.

Stowers was born in Rawlins, Wyoming, on May 21, 1930. She attended the St. Joseph School of Nursing in Denver before moving to Kansas City to study at the Research Hospital School of Nursing where, in 1952, she was licensed as a registered nurse.

Throughout her life, she also received honorary doctorates from the University of Missouri-Kansas City, the University of Saint Mary, Rockhurst University and Research College of Nursing.

James and Virginia Stowers met at a Research Hospital holiday party in 1952. They were married in 1954 and went on to have four children, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Virginia Stowers “has been described as a unique blend of the pioneer woman and the modern lady,” according to her obituary. She taught her children to live sensibly and frugally, including sewing their own clothes.

She supported James Stowers when he founded his investment company in their kitchen in 1958 and as he continued to build it over the years.

“Virginia Stowers played an integral role in the creation of both American Century Investments and the Stowers Institute for Medical Research,” Jonathan Thomas, president and chief executive officer of American Century Investments, said in an emailed new release. “In the early days of American Century, Virginia financially supported the family as a nurse while Jim focused on establishing a successful asset management firm guided by the principles that have defined our company’s culture throughout our 63-year history.”

Stowers and her husband co-founded the Stowers Institute for Medical Research in 1994 with the fortune they amassed from American Century.

Their hope was “to significantly contribute to humanity through medical research by improving quality of life through innovative approaches to the causes, treatment, and prevention of diseases,” according to the institute’s mission. It was an issue close to home, as they and three of their children were cancer survivors. Virginia Stowers headed the foundation’s board of trustees.

“Mrs. Stowers will be remembered as an individual who demonstrated great humility and deep interest in others,” Richard W. Brown, chairman of the Stowers Institute board of directors, said in an emailed statement. “Throughout her own courageous battle with cancer in 1993, her focus was on finding ways to help others fighting similar battles.”

After founding the institute and giving more than $325 million, the Stowers were ranked the seventh most generous Americans by American Benefactor magazine. In 2010, they signed The Giving Pledge, “a commitment by the world’s wealthiest individuals and families to dedicate the majority of their wealth to giving back,” according to its website. The Stowers achieved this goal through the institute.

Virginia Stowers began serving on the board of directors for American Century following her husband’s death in 2014.

“More recently, I personally appreciated her wisdom and perspective as a director on the American Century Companies Inc. board,” Thomas went on to say in his statement. “She will be greatly missed.”

Services for Stowers will take place at 10 a.m. Friday at Village Presbyterian Church in Prairie Village. There will be limited seating, so the service will be livestreamed at www.villagepres.org. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Stowers Institute, Operation Breakthrough or Rose Brooks.