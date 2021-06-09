Fire truck crashes in Kansas City Northland, injuring several on way to false alarm

A fire truck responding to a reported fire collided with a car injuring several people Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City’s Northland, a fire department spokesman said.

The crash occurred shortly after 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of Northeast 96th Street and North Oak Trafficway.

“There was a fire truck that was running emergency with lights and sirens on to a regular alarm commercial fire and as they were clearing an intersection . . . they were involved in a traffic collision,” said Fire Inspector Jason Spreitzer, a spokesman for the Kansas City Fire Department.

Several people were injured in the crash, although Spreitzer did not know how many firefighters had been injured.

Five patients were treated at the scene, he said. One person was extricated from one of the vehicles involved in the crash and taken to a hospital, he said.

The Kansas City Police Department is investigating the crash.

At the time of the crash, firefighters were responding to a reported fire at a storage facility near Missouri 152 highway and North Oak Trafficway, Spreitzer said.

The fire was a false alarm. A caller to 911 reported smoke coming from the area, but it turned out to be a work crew cutting concrete that had created a plume of dust.