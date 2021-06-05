Local

44-year-old Kansas City area man drowned Friday in Tarsney Lake, highway patrol says

Joshua R. Cameron, 44, drowned in Tarsney Lake in Jackson County Friday evening, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
A 44-year-old man drowned in Tarsney Lake on Friday evening, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Joshua R. Cameron dove into the lake near Beach and Hillside drives and resurfaced before diving back down a second time about 7:20 p.m.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office requested help from the highway patrol to find him, and Marine Operations Troopers were on the scene.

Cameron, of Independence, was recovered from the lake around 9 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

