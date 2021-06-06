Jacqueline Lloyd, retired KCK paraeducator and creative director, dies at 60

Jacqueline Lloyd

Editor’s note: This feature is part of a weekly focus from The Star meant to highlight and remember the lives of Black Kansas Citians who have died.

Jacqueline Lloyd dedicated her life to providing support for others.

Not long after high school in the 1970s, she found a job posting and began her career as a paraeducator. Lloyd, also called Jakki, joined the teaching staff at Stoney Point North Elementary and later taught at Gloria Willis Middle School, both in the Kansas City, Kansas, public school district.

“Jakki was the type of person that really loved dealing with these children,” Michael Tucker, Lloyd’s partner, said. “She was selfless. She would help people and it was natural for her.”

Lloyd died May 23 after months of battling Multiple Myeloma, a form of cancer. She was 60 years old.

What could be seen as a challenge to others, Lloyd faced with love and grace, family and friends said. They described her ability to care for special needs children as a God-given gift.

“Jakki was one of the hardest working teachers that I’ve ever known. She dearly loved her students, and especially my granddaughter,” Judy Sanders, Lloyd’s co-worker at Gloria Willis Middle School (now Coronado Middle School) said. “As a special needs child, Ms. Jakki taught her and instilled in her lifelong skills.”

Jacqueline Lloyd Submitted photo

Born March 24, 1961, to Terry Lloyd and Gloria Collier, she received her education in the Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools district at Stowe, Banneker Elementary, and Northeast middle Schools. She attended the last Sumner High School class before graduating from Wyandotte High School in 1979.

Lloyd was the second of three children. With a seven-year difference between her and her older sister, Joyce Smith, Lloyd is described as middle child who had a humble heart.

“Her spirit was so meek and mild. She was always there to help others,” said Smith. “Her heart was a giving heart.”

While a paraeducator for the Kansas City, Kansas, school district, Lloyd received many awards. She was recognized as “Employee of the Month” by the Kansas City, Kansas, Board of Education in 2012 and she was honored with the Kansas City Kansas Superintendent’s Service Award for the 2014-2015 school year. She retired after 42 years in 2021.

“I don’t know anything other than Aunt Jakki’s compassionate heart,” Kristi High, Lloyd’s niece, said.

High describes Lloyd as her second mother. Lloyd didn’t have children of her own, but she had a big heart for children.

At Lloyd’s celebration of life, High reflected on one of Lloyd’s students thanking her for being selfless.

“He knew there was someone who cared about him at his school and who looked after him to keep him out of the trouble. That was Aunt Jakki,” High said.

Before retiring, Lloyd worked with KAD Performing Arts, a dance studio owned by High, for 20 years.

“We had dance recitals and Jakki was a room mom to every class, not to one, but wherever she could see a child in need, she was there for them,” Smith said.

She started out as the office manager and with her passion for event planning, she transitioned into the role of creative director.

“She was there to motivate, encourage, and love them,” High said. “She was just really about encouraging children and creating expression.”

“She had natural ability to put things together whether it was costumes and makeup or props. She loved dealing with the dance studio and it’s students,” Tucker added.

Each year in March, Lloyd’s birth month, KAD Performing Arts will host a benefit concert in her honor in hopes of finding a cure for Multiple Myeloma, High said.

In Lloyd’s spare time, family and friends said, you could find her solving puzzles, bringing life to the plants in her garden, and throwing down in the kitchen.

“She cooked for the family all the time,” Smith said. “I loved her macaroni and cheese, sweet potato pie, and fried chicken.”

Jacqueline Lloyd Submitted photo

Food for the soul was just one way Lloyd brought her family together. High describes her aunt as the glue and connector of the family.

“One thing about Jakki, she had pride in her family and had no ego,” Tucker said. “She was my soulmate. We were blessed to have a beautiful relationship.”

Lloyd also loved to travel, especially with Tucker. The two had been together for 31 years.

Tucker shared a funny story about Lloyd’s love of shopping. He explained how she often dragged him to the mall for hours.

“I remember she’d try every dress on and I’d be there two hours with her and she wouldn’t buy it,” he said. “I’d be like you gotta be kidding me!”

Lloyd is remembered by family and friends as a loving individual who was patient and kind.

She is survived by her mother, Gloria Collier; sister, Joyce; brother, Andre’ Lloyd; life partner, Michael Tucker; nieces, Kristi High, Andrea Davis, Gabrielle Lloyd, and Tess Connor-Orti; great-nephew, Kaleb Jordan High; and a host of cousins, friends, and co-workers.

Other remembrances

Sandra Louise Marshall Winkfield, a former member of L’Amour Social Club of Kansas City, died of a prolonged illness May 21 at age 77.

Also called Sandi, Winkfield was born May 5, 1944 to Frances Howard and Wilson Guy. She grew up in Kansas City, Kansas, graduating from Sumner High School in 1962.

Her life journey with a family of her own began with her marriage to Bruce Talbot. Two children were born to that union, Bruce Jr., and Bryan Talbot. Bryan preceded Sandra in death. Later in life she married Orville “Duke” Winkfield. One son, Michael Winfield, was born in that union.

Sandra Winkfield Submitted photo

Winkfield was an accomplished secretary, working for Niles Homes for Children, The Light House Adoption Agency, Internal Revenue, and Kansas City, Kansas, Community College. Winkfield retired from her community college position in Student Services in 2020.

She dedicated her life to Christ at an early age and was baptized at Olivet Institutional Baptist Church. She was a member of the Concord Fortress of Hope Church, where she shared her love of hospitality. There, she was also active in the food ministry.

Winkfield was a member of the L’Amour Social Club of Kansas City for more than ten years. She also enjoyed planning events, traveling, listening to music, and watching old movies.

She is survived by her sons, Michael Winkfield and Bruce Talbot; two special daughters, Cynthia Duncan and Secelia Winkfield; three grandchildren, Chardonae Winkfield, Aniya Winkfield, and Mackenzie Winkfield; and one grandson, Javion Wesley. She is also survived by two sisters, Janet Fielder and Judith Marshall Jones; a brother, Jerry Marshall; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, and friends.

The Reverend Robert J. Birch Jr.

The Reverend Robert J. Birch Jr., U.S. Army veteran and local pastor, died May 6. He was 82.

Birch was born September 4, 1938 to Robert J. Birch Sr. and Camilla Corbin. He grew up in Kansas City, Missouri.

Birch joined the Army in 1957. He served for eight years and was discharged in 1966. He married his wife, Rosa, in 1966. The two were happily married for 54 years.

The Reverend Robert J. Birch Jr. Submitted photo

Birch worked for various companies, including Oakwood Country Club and Arrowhead Stadium, where he worked in security for over 30 years. After retiring, Birch decided to go back to work part-time, as security for St. Louis Catholic Church and St. Monica Catholic Church.

He enjoyed reading his Bible, grilling, fishing, traveling, dancing, and being the neighborhood watch.

In 1989, Birch was ordained into the ministry at the Holy Mission of Israel Church in Kansas City, Kansas.

Birch is survived by his wife; three sons, Noah Birch, Carl Birch, and Darryl Norton; a special daughter Carla Johnson; his baby sister Bobbie Jean Brown; and host of grandchildren, Great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.