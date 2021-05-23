James Monroe Robinson, WWII Buffalo Soldier and Kansas City activist, dies at 98

Editor’s note: This feature is part of a weekly focus from The Star meant to highlight and remember the lives of Black Kansas Citians who have died.

Two years, nine months, and 27 days. That is how long James Monroe Robinson, Sr. served in the United States Army -- down to the day.

With great certainty, he would tell family and friends about his journey as a World War II veteran and how proud he was to be a Buffalo Soldier in the 1940’s. He spent much of his time as a truck driver, delivering cargo.

Robinson died May 15. He was 98 years old.

Born to Verland and Minnie Robinson on Sept. 19, 1922, he was one of 13 children who grew up in Dalton, Missouri.

“That was an integrated community,” Robinson’s son, Terry Robinson, said. “Even though it was integrated back then everybody got along.”

Robinson grew up on the family farm, digging potatoes and picking peaches and pears, his son said.

“There was separation in the churches and in the schools, but outside of that everyone seemed to be pretty equal,” Terry Robinson added.

The elder Robinson graduated from Dalton Vocational High School in 1942. Shortly after, he married his high school sweetheart, Elizabeth McAdams. The two had eight children whom they affectionately called “The Big Eight.”

“He poured into all of us equally,” Fails, said. “He made us feel special and unique,” she added.

Many of Robinson’s stories as a Buffalo Soldier were documented in a book written by his granddaughter, Cynthia Fails.

“I got to see him as a human being and the way he saw the world,” she said.

The book, entitled “So Okay...Treasured Stories From The Life of James M. Robinson, Sr.” depicts his time as a Buffalo Soldier, facing some of the struggles he was challenged with in America as a Black man before the Civil Rights Movement.

The Buffalo Soldiers, a nickname that dates back to Black soldiers fighting in the 1860s, have fought in every great American war. Despite that, in these segregated units Black soldiers faced immeasurable racism.

Because of the racism Robinson dealt with as a Buffalo Solider, he and his fellow soldiers vowed to fight to end segregation after leaving the Army, Fails said.

Robinson kept his word.

He was honorably discharged on Dec. 12, 1945 and received the “Award for Patriotic Service” from the state of Missouri in 2019.

Family and friends considered the father of eight a neighborhood dad, as he often stood numerous times as a father figure for children in the area.

“The kids across the street’s dad was a fireman and died early on, so he cared for them and the neighbor next door also passed away and he took in those seven boys as well,” Robinson said. “It takes a village. Well we were the village,” Robinson added.

In 1950, Robinson and his wife, Elizabeth, started a small-family business in Kansas City, Kansas, doing local deliveries, called Robinson’s Delivery Services. Terry says his father was hard working and very independent, successfully running the family business up until 1988.

“He taught us a lot. He gave us responsibility and he expected us to complete them,” Robinson said.

While running the family business, Robinson also worked at the United States Postal Service for more than 40 years. During much of his time there, he served as the superintendent engineer.

Robinson, harking back to the promise he made leaving the Army, was a proud community leader, serving as a Mason and American Legion member in addition to working alongside the NAACP during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960’s.

“He was one of the leaders in Kansas City, Kansas, and had some of the marches and some of the sit-ins,” Terry Robinson said. “He taught his children to be active.”

Robinson taught his children about more than just how to work and be active, Terry Robinson said. He taught them how to enjoy life as well. Any given afternoon, the younger Robinson said he and his father would drive up to Topeka, Kansas, going 100 to 150 mph.

“He loved to ride. He didn’t care where he was going. He just wanted somebody to join him some place,” Robinson said. “He just enjoyed it so much.”

James Robinson loved sports, and up until his final days attended T-Bone’s baseball games. Just days after he passed, the T-Bones recognized Robinson, honoring him for his service as a Buffalo Soldier.

“I’m going to miss his laugh,” Terry Robinson said. “It was a big booming laugh. You knew it was a real laugh.”

Robinson is survived by his sister, Bettie Williams; three sons, Roy L. Robinson, Sr., Verland Terry Robinson, Kevin H. Robinson; four daughters, Dr. Linda R. Crain, Frances Robinson Hunt, Cecelia A. Harrison, and Anita E. Robinson.

Other remembrances







Australia Harris

Australia Harris, devoted mother and Christian mentor, died on May 8, 2021. She was 82.

Harris was born to Isiah and Katie Canada Allen on March 1, 1939 in Shreveport, Louisiana. She was the second of two children, named after her maternal grandmother.

Harris graduated from Booker T. Washington High School, considered an exemplary school for Black people in Louisiana. She later attended Texas Southern University before moving to Kansas City in 1960 where she attended community college with her sister.

She later married Ervin Jake Harris, and had two children.

Harris worked for Western Electric for 29 years. After retirement, she became a Certified Medical Technician working as a private duty nurse for over ten years.

Harris always stayed involved in church. Before her health began to fail, she was a member of St. Thomas Missionary Baptist Church. There she served as the Sunday School Superintendent.She is survived by her sister, Lena Stacker; two children, Daryl Harris and Winifred; as well as a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.







James Stafford

James Edward Stafford, computer technician and music lover, died on May 5, 2021. He was 66.

Stafford was born on Jan. 31, 1995 in Kansas City, Missouri to James Sherrell and Ella Starr.

He was educated in the Kansas City Public Schools District, obtaining his GED to pursue a career as a computer technician, a job he did for more than 30 years.

When Stafford was not working with computers, he had a love for music. He played the bass guitar and other instruments as well. From the 90’s to the early 2000’s, Stafford also enjoyed talking on the Citizens Band radio, connecting with new friends who shared common interests across the United States.

He loved talking to anyone and making people laugh. Above everything else he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Stafford is survived by two sons; James Stafford Jr. and Jason Stafford; two daughters, Cheilon Sanders and Dianna Stafford; six brothers Arthur Stafford, Darrell Stafford, Keith Starr, Roland Starr, Tracy Starr, Troy Starr; a sister, Jackie Starr-Banks; and nine grandchildren.