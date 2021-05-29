Local

Motorcyclist dies in Independence crash Friday evening, police say

A motorcyclist was killed Friday evening in crash in Independence, police said.

At about 6:30 p.m., the driver of a 2007 Yamaha sportbike was traveling east on U.S. 24 highway and collided with a 2008 Nissan Pathfinder, which was making a left turn onto Arrowhead Ridge.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Nissan was not injured, but a passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police have not yet publicly identified the motorcyclist as they are in the process of notifying family.

The crash remains under investigation by the Independence Police Department.

