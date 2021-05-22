Pickup strikes 2 pedestrians in Kansas City, killing 1 and injuring second, police say

A pickup truck struck and killed one person, injuring another, on Saturday, Kansas City police said.

Two men were walking along the west side of Chestnut Trafficway under the Lexington Avenue bridge when the driver of a southbound Ford pickup struck them about 1 p.m.

The driver continued south, but then collided with another car at Independence Avenue and Chestnut.

A 43-year-old man, one of the pedestrians, died at the scene. The second man, 41, was taken to the hospital and is in serious condition.

The truck driver, a 38-year-old Kansas City man, was also taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

It was Kansas City’s 25th crash fatality.