Kansas City woman killed in head-on crash after pickup crossed the median, police say

A 31-year-old Kansas City woman died in a car crash early Saturday morning, Kansas City police said.

At about 3:30 a.m., the driver of a Dodge pickup, driving northbound on Broadway Boulevard just south of West 29th Street, apparently lost control of the vehicle and slid across the grass median, said Capt. Leslie Foreman with the Kansas City Police Department.

As the pickup went into southbound traffic, it hit a Chevrolet sedan head on. A passenger in the sedan died at the scene.

Police have not released the woman’s name.

The driver of the sedan, identified only as male, was transported to a hospital. He was reported in serious, but stable condition.

Two men in the Dodge were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Driver impairment is under investigation, police said.

This marks the 24th traffic fatality in Kansas City this year, according to police.