Clemenstene Jackson, life of the party who never met a stranger, dies at 70 years old

Editor’s note: This feature is part of a weekly focus from The Star meant to highlight and remember the lives of Black Kansas Citians who have died.

Gathering for a potluck one day after the Thanksgiving holiday was a yearly tradition, one that Clemenstene Jackson started in order to bring together family and friends.

Affectionately known as “Clem,” Jackson was the life of any party, often opening her home for celebrations such as Christmas where she baked everyone homemade goodies placed in special containers. On New Year’s Eve where guests always looked forward to dressing to the nines with her serving as hostess.

Jackson was the hostess with the “mostess,”, and someone who loved to entertain, friends and family said. She enjoyed showing everyone a good time, creating enduring memories through dancing, good cooking, and her favorite card game – Bid Whist.

Jackson died on March 20 at St. Luke’s Hospice Center after suffering from stage 4 colon cancer. She was 70 years old.

Born August 24, 1950 to Clemon Hardimon and Frances Hardimon in Kansas City, Kansas, Jackson was her parent’s only child, but she never met a stranger, turning many friends into family during the course of her life.

“We were best friends for 61 years,” said Carolyn Turner.

The two lived on the same block growing up. They met after Turner’s stepmother suggested she invite Jackson on a trip to the store.

“I told my mother I didn’t want to ask her, but I went ahead, and we were like sisters from that day on,” Turner said.

Complete opposites is how Turner described their friendship — Jackson was outgoing and Turner bashful, but it was a true friendship that made them inseparable.

“We would talk on the phone every day,” Turner said.

After their Saturday chores Jackson and Turner caught the bus to the local arcade and Jenkins Music where they listened to their favorite hits. On other days, one may have caught the duo skating up and down their driveway.

“When we were kids, we would always put our money together and spilt it,” Turner said with a laugh. “She always had more money than me. That is just how she was, she was always trying to help somebody as much she could,” she added.

After graduating from Central High School in Kansas City, Missouri, Jackson attended Lincoln University, a historically black college in Jefferson City. She began driving buses for the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority in 1974 after graduating. She was later employed with the Kansas City airport as a dispatcher and worked with the Midwest Contract Services, Incorporated until she retired.

When she was not working, Jackson enjoyed shopping and cooking. She coined her infamous chocolate cake as “Chocolate Daddy” which family and friends said was sure to leave people coming back for a second serving.

“She’d cook full meals for other people,” Turner said. “She cooked until she couldn’t cook anymore.”

Jackson also loved to travel. With her husband, Arthur Jackson, she traveled coast to coast visiting family and friends. Turner says Jackson was all about family and while she did not have children of her own, she enjoyed spending time with Arthur’s children who she loved as her own.

Jackson was described by family as a woman of strength, beating the odds of bladder cancer before her being diagnosed with colon cancer.

“She’s the strongest person I know. She was in a lot of pain, but she fought it until she couldn’t anymore,” Turner said. “When I would take her for her treatments, she didn’t meet any stranger. She’d just laugh and talk with them and make jokes,”

She often told her friend she should become a stand up comedian.

Turner says her best friend, “Clem,” lived life to the fullest and will be remembered for how she treated people. Jackson’s generosity and kind spirit lways followed her.

“I’m glad to have known her,” Jewrie Jackson said, Clemenstene’s sister-in-law. “You could count on her in a time of need.”

Regardless of how others treated her, both Turner and Jewrie Jackson agreed “Clem” made it her business throughout life to be kind-hearted and generous to anyone she came in contact with.

“She was there for you through thick and thin. If she had it you had it,” Jewrie Jackson said.

Jackson was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Arthur Jackson; four stepchildren, Terry Jackson , Arthur Jackson, Jr., Paula Butler, Rosalind Gregory; 10 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

Memorial services for Clemenstene will be held at 4 p.m. o Sunday, May 23 at C. Lee Kenagy Park 7834 Raytown, Rd. Services will be conducted by Lawrence A. Jones & Sons Funeral Chapel.

Other remembrances

Jesse Fradieu

Jessie Fradieu

Jessie James Fradieu, a veteran of the Vietnam War, died May 5 at the age of 74.

Fradieu was born to Steve and Bessie Fradieu on Oct. 7, 1946 in Choplin, Lousinana.

He was a graduate of Saint Matthew Highschool in Melrose, Louisiana. After graduating, he was drafted into the United States Army and fought in the Vietnam War.

Fradieu was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service in connection with military operations against a hostile force in the Republic of Vietnam. In 1967 he was awarded the Purple Heart for Wounds received in action in the Republic of Vietnam. In 1968, Fradieu was honorably discharge. He re-enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Fort Riley, Kansas where he was ranked as a Sergeant and received an award for outstanding service to the 1st Battalion, 2nd Infantry.

Fradieu and his family moved to Kansas City, Kansas, in 1970.

He was always known as the guy to call for all repairs. Fradieu was man with many skills to include carpentry, painting, car maintenance, plumbing and welding. He loved his family dearly and took exceptional care of them.

Fradieu is survived by his wife, Pansey Kirkwood-Fradieu; two brothers, George Fradieu and Eddie Miller; 11 grandchildren, one great-grandson.

Patricia Spencer

Patricia Spencer

Patricia Spencer, an active church member and lifetime member of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, died April 30. She was 63.

Patricia Elaine Spencer was born on Sept. 21, 1957 in Kansas City, MO.

She was a graduate of Lincoln High School, class of 1975. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in business administration at Baker University in Baldwin, Kansas. While at Baker, Spencer was initiated in 1977 as a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, Delta Upsilon Chapter.

Spencer worked for United Telephone System — Midwest Group as a Finance Professional for 29 years. She later worked for Black and Veatch until she retired.

Spencer attended Paseo Baptist church, dedicating her life to Christ as an early age through baptism by Dr. Charles J. Briscoe. She was active in church throughout her life until her health failed, and she was unable to attend regularly.

She is survived by her mother, Catherine Dixon; sister Judi Dupree; and two brothers Marvin Spencer and Craig Spencer.