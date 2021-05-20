Mid-century modern fan? Exhibit of Paul McCobb furnishings to open in Johnson County

Samuel Hildreth was a senior at the University of Central Missouri when he was given a coffee table as a graduation gift. Little did he realize that the gift of a Paul McCobb coffee table would ignite his passion for mid-century modern furniture from the famed modernist designer.

“I didn’t know who Paul McCobb was, but I liked the design and shortly after I bought my first house, and I decided to fill my house with Paul McCobb pieces,” Hildreth said. “And it quickly snowballed from there.”

Hildreth has acquired more than 60 pieces of McCobb-designed pieces since he was given the coffee table in 2011. His collection is the foundation for a new exhibit, Paul McCobb-America’s Designer, opening Saturday at the Johnson County Museum at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center in Overland Park.

Hildreth, a drafter for Black & Veatch, says his home in Lee’s Summit is entirely filled with McCobb furniture and furnishing, including a cherished, signed screen print called ‘Christmas Gift 1960’, which he purchased in 2017 from Wright: Auctions of Art and Design in Chicago. “It’s one of my favorite pieces,” said Hildreth. It will be included in the exhibit.

Also included in the exhibit is a 1954 tan-colored low-profile, three-cushion sofa, a favorite McCobb piece from Hildreth’s home. Visitors to the exhibit might recognize the style from the popular television series, “Mad Men.” Other notable items include a 1958 maple room divider with a walnut finish and a 1959 set of modular cabinets Hildreth purchased from a home in the Briarcliff neighborhood of Kansas City. “The house was for sale and I recognized the kitchen cabinets immediately,” Hildreth said. After contacting the real estate agent, he was able to obtain the cabinets. “It’s like treasure hunting, every piece is different and more exciting than the next,” he added.

Paul Churchill, left and his son, Henry, moved a 1959 modular kitchen cabinet designed by Paul McCobb into place as owner Samuel Hildreth, right, looked on as they prepared for an exhibit featuring furniture and household items from the mid-century modern designer. The exhibit, Paul McCobb-America’s Favorite Designer, features items from Hildreth’s private collection and it will open Saturday, May 22, at Johnson County Museum at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center in Overland Park. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

“Paul McCobb was one of the most prolific furniture and industrial designers of the 1950s and ‘60s,” said Hildreth, who added that McCobb designed everyday utilitarian furniture pieces for living at home, but that McCobb also designed air conditioning units and walls made by Goodyear. The Planner Group of furniture, one of several lines designed by McCobb, was one of the best selling lines of furniture from the 1950s until 1962. McCobb also designed housewares, lighting, ceramics, and even portable tube radios for CBS Columbia.

After battling health issues, McCobb died at the age of 51 in 1969.

The exhibit, which was designed in-house by staff at the Johnson County Museum, was delayed for about a year by the pandemic, said Anne Jones, Curator of Collections. “It actually worked out better,” said Jones, noting that Hildreth was flexible and now the exhibit will have a longer run time at the museum.

Earlier this year, Crate & Barrel unveiled a collection of 36 McCobb-designed pieces now for sale. The collection includes furniture for indoors and out, as well as lighting.

“I’m excited for this company to reintroduce his designs to the public,” Hildreth said. “This helps his (McCobb’s) family get the recognition they deserve and it helps protect the McCobb brand and design.”

In addition to being a McCobb collector, Hildreth is a moderator for MID CENTURY MODERN, a Facebook group with 141,000 members worldwide. https://www.facebook.com/groups/2249771973

He can also be found on Instagram, https://www.instagram.com/samuelhildreth/

The exhibit, Paul McCobb-America’s Designer, runs from May 22 through Jan. 7, 2022. https://jcprd.com/330/Museum/

Watch the above video to see Hildreth’s collection.