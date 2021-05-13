Posh properties: Watch movies under the ‘stars’ in this $4.2 million home for sale in Independence

A builder’s personal estate featuring a 16,000-square-foot rustic home on 75 acres is now for sale for $4.2 million in Independence, Missouri.

From its size, to the top quality materials used in its construction, nearly everything about this home could be called a standout feature. Of all of the luxuries built into this home though, the home theater may be the thing that attracts a buyer with really deep pockets.

“It’s the coolest theater room I’ve ever seen,” said Tami Froehlich the listing agent for Reece-Nichols. The theater room features a planetarium-like starry sky with recessed lighting and reclaimed barn wood lining the walls. “The material was reclaimed from a barn on the property that had to be removed to make way for the house,” Froehlich said. In addition to the theater seating, built-in benches flank the back and side of the theater room.

The one-of-a-kind, six-bedroom, nine-bath, home features eye-catching details including rooms with hand-hewn wooden beams in the vaulted ceilings. The beams were trucked in from New Mexico. Heated floors made of knotty alder wood line the first floor, while heated concrete floors are on the lower level. The home features stone work throughout the estate, including the outdoor patio and pool area.

Stone work and wood beams are a big part of the over-sized chef’s kitchen and hearth room which feature knotty pine cabinets, a huge island and breakfast bar, professional Wolf double ovens., a 6-burner gas cook top with griddle and pot filler. A decorative vent hood and an over-sized copper sink are just a couple of examples of high-end features that can be found all over this home. A large wood-burning fireplace, one of seven fireplaces in the home, is a focal point in the hearth room.

The home was built in 2015 and features a geothermal heat system. “The quality of construction is unbelievable,” Froehlich said. “The builder used high-end finishes everywhere.”

The main bedroom features a floor-to-ceiling fireplace and an opulent bath with a free-standing copper soaking tub situated beneath a fireplace. A large over-sized walk-in closet has room for hundreds of pairs of shoes as well as ample storage for wardrobes of all seasons. The master suite also features a walkout to an adjacent patio. The other five bedrooms, all generous in size, feature walk-in closets and a private baths.

A full-size, well-equipped workout room is located on the home’s main level. After a workout, guests have the option of using a wet or dry sauna. “It is very unusual to see both a wet and dry sauna, and a steam shower all in one house,” said Froehlich, who added, “The wet and dry saunas are full-size and very nice.” There is also a concrete safe room located beneath the work out room.

The wood-trimmed office features floor-to-ceiling bookcases, custom cabinetry and finely detailed wood work.

An enormous, detached garage with heated concreted floors will hold at least 10 vehicles, including over-sized vehicles like a motor home, Froehlich said. The 5-bay garage is about 75 feet by 125 feet long. Above the garage sits a full size guest apartment and kitchen with connecting access to the main residence.

The focal point of the outdoor living space is an infinity-edge swimming pool, patio, outdoor kitchen and fit pit. The area is designed to offer a spectacular sunset view from the patio or pool.

“The home with its rustic and casual setting was built with very high-end finishes,” Forehlich added. “It would be a cool hunting lodge.”

The property is 24 miles east of downtown Kansas City in unincorporated Jackson County.

“It’s a very, very unique property and you’re not going to find this around here again,” said Forehlich.

Watch the above video to see what a $4.2 million home in Independence looks like.