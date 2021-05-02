Evonne ‘Renae’ Shelly, a leader in service to faith and country, dies at age 52

Editor’s note: This feature is part of a new weekly focus from The Star meant to highlight and remember the lives of Black Kansas Citians who have died.

Evonne “Renae” Shelly embodied servant leadership. It is a trait that was instilled in her as a child, and a passion she carried through her life. Whether serving her country, staying involved in church, or volunteering in the community, Renae was selfless in dedicating her time, talent, and treasures for the betterment of others.

“She’ll be remembered as a teacher that gave into her students all she had, a friend that was always there for you, a family woman that would love with her heart and someone that always tried to see the good in everyone and everything in life,” Renae’s daughter, Lanae Shelly said.

Renae Shelly died April 12 at the University of Kansas Medical Center after a battle with Cancer. She was 52.

Renae was born on April 25, 1968 in Kansas City, Missouri, to Arbra Lee Jr. and Annie B. Lee. She grew up in Kansas City and dedicated her life to Christ at a young age.

“Renae laughed out loud, lived out loud, loved out loud, and had lots of love for everyone all because Jesus was her Lord of lords,” her pastor, Larry B. Aiken, said during her eulogy.

Evonne “Renae” Shelly (far right) with family

Faith was an important part of her life, family said. She always trusted in God and advised others to do the same.

“Her favorite scripture was Jeremiah 29:11,” Lanae remembered. The Bible verse talks about God’s plan, that he is in control and has good things in store.

“She’d always tell me to keep God in everything,” added Lanae.

Renae showed just how important her faith was through her service to her church, Memorial Church International — the same church she began attending in 1976 as a child. She served as part of the usher board and the choir, she directed special church events, and eventually became the President of the Vision of Praise Choir.

“Watching her go through what she went through, she remained super strong in her faith. She kept saying with her faith and God that she was going to be OK,” Renae’s brother, Michael Lee, said.

A caring and passionate person who always stayed encouraged no matter the situation, Renae was one who always found the good in anything.

Being of service to others did not fall far from the tree in Renae’s family. Lee remembered his big sister as the ultimate daddy’s girl. Michael says she was following in their father’s footsteps when she chose to join the Army and serve the country.

“She was in the ROTC in high school, and wanted to join the army just like him. They would always have ‘army talks,’” he said with a laugh.

Renae joined the Army Reserves in 1985, serving for 20 years, including a tour in Iraq. She was the recipient of the CSM Excellence Award and ranked at Sergeant First Class.

“She really enjoyed her time in the service,” Lee said. “She met so many people she would always talk about.”

After retiring from the Army, Renae continued helping others — this time as an educator. She taught in Kansas City public schools and later worked as an administrator for a total of 31 years. A dreams of hers was to have a school of her own someday — become a principal or head administrator. She was on track to receiving the proper certification to fulfill that dream when she died.

Her path to teaching started after graduating from Missouri Valley College in Marshall, MO where she received a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication in 1990. She originally wanted to become a news reporter until her desire shifted to education. She continued her own education at the University of Missouri — Kansas City, receiving her Bachelor of Arts in Education Middle School Language Arts in 2009, and her Master’s in Teaching and Learning at Avila University in 2012.

During her time with Kansas City Public Schools she also coached the Foreign Language Academy Girl’s Basketball team. Her family said Renae’s love for sports was undeniable. Yet, when she wasn’t planning lessons or calling plays, she was often volunteering with her mom and aunt at Harvesters food bank.

“It was something about her smiling and being able to help or be part of something else,” Lee said. “It wasn’t always about her.”

Renae is survived by her parents, Arbra Lee Jr. and Annie B. Lee; daughter, Lanae Reon Shelly; brother, Michael Ray Lee; nieces Michaela and Malon Lee; nephew, Christian Lee; a Godson, Jabari Banks; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and church family.

Other remembrances

Ronald Talmadge Craddolph Sr.

Ronald Talmadge Craddolph Sr., remembered for his brave service in the United States military and love of golf, died Sunday April 18, 2021. He was 89.

Known as “Ron” by family and friends, he was born November 6, 1931 in Gallipolis City, Ohio to Talmadge Judson Craddolph and Ella Marie Brown.

Craddolph joined the United States military in 1947, serving his country as Sergeant First Class until his honorable discharge from service in 1952. He met and married the mother of his three children, Shirley Bernice Bell, soon after. Craddolph was also a ROTC instructor at Prairie View A&M.

Before settling in the Kansas City, Missouri, area Ron lived in Ohio, Texas, Newfoundland, Massachusetts, and a host of other places as part of his military service. He worked in management at the Ford Motor Company in Kansas City until his retirement and was a member of the Heart of America Golf Club.

He was preceded in death by his father Talmadge Judson Craddolph, mother Ella Marie Brown, and siblings Ginger Brown, Joyce Hopkins, Peggy Bateman, Sherry Strong, Lona Carr, and Gary Craddolph.

He is survived by his two sons, Ronald T. Craddolph Jr., Byron Craddolph; daughter Alyissa Gayle Craddolph- Hughes; six grandchildren, Megan Hughes, Rachel Craddolph, Leonard Jonas Hughes, Roland Craddolph, Edwin and Everett Winston; two great grandchildren, Jaisen and Gavin Gaie; his brother and sister Warner Craddolph and Jill Lomax; and a host of other family and friends.

Juanella Mae Lloyd Bradley

Juanella Mae Lloyd Bradley, longtime educator and lifetime member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, has died at the age of 91.

Bradley was born October 1, 1929 in Quindaro, Kansas, to Frances Powell Lloyd and John E. Lloyd, both of whom preceded her in death. She was born the second child of eight siblings.

Bradley always enjoyed school, graduating from Lincoln High School. Bradley received her bachelor’s degree from Avila College in Elementary Education and went on to receive her Master of Science degree from the University of Kansas in Counseling and Guidance, and an education specialist degree from University of Missouri — Kansas City in Counseling and Guidance.

She began her teaching career at D.A. Holmes Elementary as a kindergarten teacher. For more than 30 years, she worked in the Kansas City Public Schools district. She ended her career as the Coordinator of the school psychological examiners.

As a lifetime member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Bradley recently celebrated her “Pearl” status, being a member for sixty-five years or more.

She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Cortez Bradley; three children, Teresina Bradley, Stacia Bradley Brown, Cortez J Bradley Jr.; grandchildren (fondly called her Sugar Lumps), Brandi Bradle, Camille Williams, Bradley Brown; and four great grandchildren, Alyssa, Ayden, Mason and Jordan.