I-35 ramp to I-70 over Lewis and Clark Viaduct in Kansas City to close for inspection

The ramp that carries traffic from northbound Interstate 35 to westbound Interstate 70 over the Lewis and Clark Viaduct in Kansas City will close Tuesday for bridge inspection, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Kansas City District.

The flyover ramp to the bridge, which connects Kansas City to Kansas City, Kansas, will close beginning at 9 a.m. and reopen about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, said Lairyn McGregor, a spokeswoman for the MoDOT Kansas City.

Drivers who typically rely on that bridge will need to find an alternate route.

Although a detour hasn’t been designated, possible alternatives include the ramp from northbound I-35 to westbound Interstate 670 into Kansas City, Kansas, the West 12th Street bridge into the West Bottoms, and eastbound I-670 to westbound I-70 on the north side of the downtown loop.

Drivers are urged to be patient with any delays caused by the ramp closure and use the zipper merge, taking turns at merge points.