Blue Springs police ask for help finding 15-year-old boy missing since Friday

Police are asking for help finding 15-year-old Dylan Ford from Blue Springs. He has been missing since Friday, according a news release from the Blue Springs Police Department.

Police responded about 11 p.m. Friday to a home in the 1600 block of Southwest 14th Street in Blue Springs on a missing teenager. Ford’s family is worried about him and hoping for a safe return, police said.

Ford was described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt, khaki blue jeans and blue Nike shoes.

Anyone who has seen Ford of knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Blue Springs Police Department dispatch at 816-228-0151 or the media hotline at 816-228-0100.

Tips can be sent anonymously via texts messages to 274637. Include “BSPD” along with your message.