Jackson County eases mask and social distancing requirements in accordance with CDC

Masking and social distancing are no longer required outdoors in Jackson County as of Friday, although masking is recommended for medium to large gatherings.

The county said Thursday that it had amended its health order to reflect the latest guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Small gatherings, indoor and outdoor, of fully vaccinated individuals are permitted without restriction. Large gatherings are still discouraged at this time,” the county said in a news release.

The revised protocols no longer require social distancing indoors, but it’s still recommended.

Kansas City and Johnson and Platte counties also revised their health orders this week.

“We are slowly restoring some normalcy in our daily lives by doing activities we love and enjoy without restrictions,” said Jackson County Executive Frank White said in a written statement.

However, White continues to urge caution.

“Moving forward, we must remain vigilant in protecting one another from the virus, and we know the most effective way to do that is by getting vaccinated.”