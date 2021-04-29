Local

Jackson County eases mask and social distancing requirements in accordance with CDC

Masking and social distancing are no longer required outdoors in Jackson County as of Friday, although masking is recommended for medium to large gatherings.

The county said Thursday that it had amended its health order to reflect the latest guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Small gatherings, indoor and outdoor, of fully vaccinated individuals are permitted without restriction. Large gatherings are still discouraged at this time,” the county said in a news release.

The revised protocols no longer require social distancing indoors, but it’s still recommended.

Kansas City and Johnson and Platte counties also revised their health orders this week.

“We are slowly restoring some normalcy in our daily lives by doing activities we love and enjoy without restrictions,” said Jackson County Executive Frank White said in a written statement.

However, White continues to urge caution.

“Moving forward, we must remain vigilant in protecting one another from the virus, and we know the most effective way to do that is by getting vaccinated.”

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Mike Hendricks
Mike Hendricks
Mike Hendricks joined The Star’s reporting staff in 1985 and was a metro columnist for 14 years before joining the investigations and watchdog reporting team. He is a two-time winner of the national Gerald Loeb Award for Distinguished Business and Financial Journalism. Send tips to mhendricks@kcstar.com, Twitter direct message @kcmikehendricks, or anonymously via Signal encrypted message at 913-620-2897
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service