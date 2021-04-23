Clay County eliminates social distancing requirements, outdoor mask mandate

As local authorities around the Kansas City metro re-evaluate COVID-19 safety measures, the Clay County Public Health Department removed several requirements related to social distancing and mask-wearing in public spaces.

The public health authority on Friday announced a revision to its emergency health order related to the coronavirus. The revised policy eliminates outdoor mask rules, indoor social-distancing requirements and all occupancy limits.

Masks will continue to be required indoors. The new rules take effect 5 p.m. Friday and apply to residents of Clay County unless their local municipalities have stricter rules in place.

Social distancing guidelines continue to be recommended throughout the county. By Friday afternoon, North Kansas City announced a special meeting would be held Monday related to the public health department’s amended order.

County health officials recommend all residents 16 and older get vaccinated.

An estimated 35% of Clay County residents have received vaccinations against the virus. Since the epidemic began, there have been 163 reported deaths and 8,187 cases in Clay County, according to data maintained by The Star.

COVID-19 safety measures are up for review next week in other parts of the metro, including Johnson County, Jackson County and Independence.

Morgan Said, a spokeswoman for Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, said the city will be announcing next steps in the COVID-19 response Monday.