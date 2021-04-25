Local

Overland Park police searching for endangered missing man who was last seen Sunday

Police in Overland Park are asking for the public’s help in finding a 35-year-old man described as endangered.

Brandon Stafford was last seen Sunday walking near the 7100 block of West 143rd Street after leaving his hotel room, according to the Overland Park Police Department.

Relatives last saw him near the 7100 block of West 135th Street, police said in a news release.

Stafford, who has brown hair and brown eyes, stands at 5-foot-7 and weighs about 177 pounds. He had been wearing a University of Oklahoma beanie, a maroon OU shirt, black and gray athletic shorts with compression leggings, and black and white slide shoes.

Police asked anyone who sees Stafford to call 913-895-6300.

