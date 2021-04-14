Two more beautiful days expected in Kansas City before rain, storms come ‘knocking’

The string of sunny and cool conditions will continue Wednesday, but a change in weather patterns is coming at the end of the work week, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“It’s going to be a beautiful day again today as we climb back up close to 60 degrees during the afternoon — no nuisance weather is on tap for today,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “Tomorrow morning may be a little frosty in some spots, but it should be a beautiful day.”

Weather conditions on Friday, however, will be totally different, she said.

“Rain chances return and they’re going to linger into the first half of Saturday,” Ritter said. “Notice how it’s knocking on our doorstep Friday morning. The west side of our viewing area will likely be pretty soggy Friday morning with everybody dealing with rain after lunch on Friday carrying into Friday night.”

Expect northerly to northeasterly winds as the rain spreads over the region, making it cooler on Friday and Saturday, she said. The rain will take “its sweet time getting out of here” but it should clear the region by midday Saturday.

“We’ll settle into a drier rest of our weekend forecast, but just know that it’s going to be lower 50s for Friday and Saturday with rain before we bounce back up close to 70 next Monday,” Ritter said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.