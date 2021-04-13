Scheduled for a Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the KC area? Here’s what you should know

Following federal guidance, many health authorities in the Kansas City metro area are pausing their use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine. While some have switched course and will use a different manufacturer, others have asked patients to reschedule their appointments.

Kansas and Missouri suspended distribution of J&J’s Janssen coronavirus vaccine Tuesday, as federal health authorities review data from six reported cases of individuals in the United States who developed a rare and severe type of blood clot after receiving the shot.

J&J is a one-dose vaccine approved for people 18 and older. More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been given in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.

Officials with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Tuesday morning that both states would immediately pause distributions of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Here’s what you need to know if you were scheduled for a J&J appointment:

Kansas and Missouri switch to Moderna or Pfizer

A large number of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines had been allocated to the Missouri National Guard, which helps organize mass vaccination events, as well as transient populations.

Lisa Cox, a spokeswoman with the Missouri health department, said Tuesday that more than 303,000 vaccines have been administered to date through state-supported mass vaccination and targeted events. These events have used Pfizer, Moderna and the J&J vaccine.

For those planning to attend one of the mass vaccination events, the National Guard switched to Moderna in cases where J&J had been planned, Cox said.

Any other large state-supported vaccination events Tuesday also switched to Moderna, a two-dose vaccine.

Lee Norman, secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said some clinics scheduled for Tuesday morning had been put on hold.

Kansas will recommend groups and organizations providing vaccinations shift over for now to Moderna and Pfizer, he added.

The first doses of the J&J vaccine were received in Kansas the week of March 1, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

As of an April 8 update from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the following week’s J&J projections were at 5,000 doses.

Health officials said the news about the J&J vaccine could put a mass vaccination clinic in the works for May at Worlds of Fun in jeopardy. No further information on the event — a partnership with the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency — has been released at this time.

County vaccination events halt single dose

The Platte County Health Department is asking anyone who had a J&J vaccine scheduled for Tuesday to reschedule through Missouri’s vaccine navigator system or to call 1-877-435-8411.

PCHD will pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after recommendations from the FDA & Centers for CDC. Anyone who has an appt for the J&J vaccine today 4/13/21 is asked to reschedule their appt through MO's Vaccine Navigator system https://t.co/g2M687MVj9 or call 1-877-435-8411. — Platte County Health Department (@plattehealth) April 13, 2021

No doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been given by the Clay County Public Health Center and Operation Safe, said Kelsey Neth, a spokeswoman for the Clay County Public Health Center.

“Although Clay County Public Health Center does currently have a small amount of J&J doses in storage, they will not be used until the state gives the the ‘all-clear,’” Neth said.

None of Clay County’s scheduled clinics will be impacted by the pause, she said. Clay County Public Health Center and Operation Safe will continue to administer doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Wyandotte County is also pausing J&J vaccination, according to Janell Friesen, a spokeswoman with Wyandotte County’s Unified Government Public Health Department.

Johnson County said it is awaiting further guidance from the state.

What about local stores giving the J&J vaccine?

A spokeswoman with Hy-Vee said the J&J vaccine was used at very few of their retail locations, though she’s not aware that any Kansas City metro locations had received the J&J formula.

Any distribution of the J&J dose across Hy-Vee has since been paused.

Amanda Applegate, immunization coordinator for Balls Food stores, which owns Sun Fresh, Hen House and Price Chopper stores around the metro, said they’ve also paused giving out the COVID-19 vaccine. About 450 people were scheduled to receive the J&J vaccine across six Kansas City area stores — primarily in Missouri — through the rest of the week.

Applegate said they emailed all those scheduled to notify them of the cancellation Tuesday morning. They’re advising that those with canceled J&J appointments sign up for either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, as they still have appointments openings in Kansas and Missouri for the two-dose shots.

“A vaccine is still the best way to combat this virus,” Applegate said.

Applegate said the question of whether this halting of the J&J vaccine causes any issues with vaccine availability and administration down the road remains to be seen.

What if I already received the J&J vaccine?

Officials are recommending that people who were given the J&J vaccine should contact their doctor if they experience severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks of their shot.

According to the CDC, the reported clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets, the fragments in blood that normally form clots. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48. One person died, and all of the cases remain under investigation.

