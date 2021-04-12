Several mornings of frost in forecast as cool week expected in Kansas City

Cool conditions will settle across the Kansas City area this week as several mornings of frost are likely in the forecast, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Later on today (Monday), we’re going to be topping out in the lower 60s at best,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “We may have a few light rain showers early this morning across the northern parts of Missouri, but for the rest of us, it’s just going to be a day where we fight some clouds and we see cooler weather.”

Beautiful clouds this morning with a sunrise to match! #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/cUxYSVGwqr — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) April 12, 2021

Cool conditions area expected to persist throughout the week, with high temperatures struggling to get of 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be around 60 degrees on Thursday.

“We are going to see several mornings with frost in the forecast, including tomorrow and Wednesday morning,” Ritter said.

Overnight lows are expected to be in the upper 30s, she said. Normal high temperatures are typically in the mid-60s this time of year in Kansas City with typical lows in the low 40s.

Kansas City’s next chance of rain returns on Friday.

“Rain chances will be increasing as we head through the afternoon and evening on Friday,” Ritter said. “And this rain is going to linger into Saturday morning and this is going to leave us with a soggy finish to the week and a soggy finish to the weekend. But that’s about our only rain chance in the forecast.”

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.