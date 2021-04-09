Kansas City unveils four art installations to be displayed at KCI’s new $1.5B terminal

Kansas City International Airport officials have announced the first four major public art projects that will occupy the new $1.5 billion terminal currently under construction.

The airport committed to spend $5.65 million on new commissioned artwork for the new airport terminal. The city launched an international search for artists in October 2020 and received interest from more than 1,000 artists.

“The response has been truly overwhelming,” James Martin, Kansas City’s public art administrator, said in a news release. “Selection panelists were thrilled to have so many talented artists to consider from all over the world.”

The airport’s new single terminal just reached the halfway point of construction. Officials anticipate an opening date of March 3, 2023.

Panels of local artists, community representatives, airport officials and members of the Municipal Art Commission reviewed applications from artists and selected semi finalists. The Municipal Art Commission selected the four winning projects.

“We are confident that we have a selection of public artworks that will complement the beauty of Kansas City’s new airport terminal,” aviation director Pat Klein said in the news release. “As the front door of the community, the new terminal will provide the first impression to many first-time visitors. This art will convey that we are truly world-class.”

The city will start accepting the next round of applications for art installation on April 19.

The first four projects selected include:

‘The Air Up There’

Created by artist Nick Cave, the kinetic sculpture will fill out the ceiling in the new terminal’s check-in hall. Made from thousands of colorful wind spinners, it’s described as “an immersive installation that conveys the wonder of travel.”

‘The Air Up There’ by artist Nick Cave Kansas City Aviation Department

‘Molten Swing’

Created by artist Soo Sunny Park, this composition will honor Kansas City jazz musician Bennie Moten, known for creating the “Moten Swing” composition in big band music. The installation, installed over the escalators that will lead to the baggage claim area, will be made of ordinary building materials like glass and chain-link fencing.

‘Molten Swing’ by artist Too Sunny Park. Kansas City Aviation Department

‘Fountain of Resonance’

Created by artist Nassia Inglessis, this piece aims at paying homage to the City of Fountains but without water. The kinetic sculpture will capture and reflect natural light in the retail area near Concourse A. The sculpture’s wings are inspired by windmills, wind turbine blades and airplane propellers.

‘Fountain of Resonance’ by artist Nassia Inglessis. Kansas City Aviation Department

‘Ornithology’

Created by Neil Chambers, Willie Cole, and Lillian Cho, the sculptural ceiling installation is meant to embrace Kansas City’s rich musical legacy and “its bounty of ecological wonders.” Planned for the retail area in Concourse B, the artwork is inspired by the biodiversity of the Missouri Basin, native and migratory birds and local music legend Charlie “Yardbird” Parker.

‘Ornithology’ by artists Neil Chambers, Willie Cole and Lillian Cho. Kansas City Aviation Department