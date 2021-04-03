ATV driver critically injured in collision with car Saturday in Kansas City

The driver of an ATV was injured Saturday in a collision with a car on Cleveland Avenue near East 45th Street. This Google Maps Street View image shows the area. Google Maps

The driver of an ATV was hospitalized with critical injuries after a collision with a car Saturday in Kansas City, according to police.

The crash occurred about 2 p.m. on Cleveland Avenue near East 45th Street, Officer Donna Drake, a Kansas City Police Department spokeswoman, said in an email.

The driver of a Chevrolet Malibu told police the crash occurred as she was driving north on Cleveland Avenue near 45th Street and turned left into a residential driveway.

As she was turning, a yellow and blue Yamaha Banshee ATV started passing her traveling north in the southbound lanes. The Yamaha drove into the driver’s side of the Chevrolet and overturned, ejecting the driver.

The Yamaha driver was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. Police said he was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured.