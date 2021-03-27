Lawrence police say 94-year-old woman with dementia-like symptoms has been found safe

Lawrence police issued a silver alert for 94-year-old Marilyn Dowell on Saturday. cstark@kcstar.com

Update: Lawrence police posted on Twitter that the missing woman was found safe in town.

The Lawrence Police Department, after issuing a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 94-year-old woman, said she has been found safe.

We're happy to report someone who saw our social media post, located Marylin in town, and she's safe.



Community works in Lawrence.



Thank you for caring about your neighbors. — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) March 27, 2021

A caregiver reported Marilyn Dowell missing Saturday morning in the 1700 block of Brandon Woods drive.

Her vehicle, a gold 2012 GMC Terrain with a Kansas Disabled license plate 12535 was last seen leaving the city at 7:44 a.m. Saturday. And she could be on her way to Arizona, a neighbor told police.

Dowell is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 80 pounds and has gray hair and gray eyes. She may also be wearing glasses, though it’s not known if they are with her.

Dowell needs movement assistance, is considered a fall risk and has dementia-like symptoms.

Anyone who sees Dowell or her vehicle should contact Lawrence police at 785-832-7509.

