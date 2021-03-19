Kansas City metro adds fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths

The Kansas City metropolitan area added nearly 75 new cases and no new deaths Friday.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 74 COVID-19 cases for a total of 140,824.

The seven-day average dropped from 125 Thursday to 115. One week ago, it was 108 and two weeks ago, it was 101, according to data maintained by The Star.

The metro has recorded 2,066 deaths since the pandemic began.

The University of Kansas Health System reported eight patients hospitalized for the virus, down from nine on Thursday. Three were in the intensive care unit with one on a ventilator.

“We haven’t had an in-patient death in over six days, which that stretch is great ‘cause we were seeing them every single day,” said Amanda Cackler, director of quality and safety at the health system.

On Friday, Kansas reported 299,510 cases including 4,842 deaths to date. The monthly positive test rate was 2.8%.

The state has distributed 1,347,550 doses of the vaccine and administered 967,877 doses, with 22.2% of the population having initiated vaccination, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said.

Missouri confirmed 485,388 cases including 8,368 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 4.5%.

The state has administered 1,961,864 doses of the vaccine, with 21.1% of the population having initiated vaccination, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Missouri has received 2,832,415 doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Across the country, more than 29.6 million people have contracted COVID-19 and 540,430 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.