Paul Bell, longtime Kansas City minister and jail chaplain, dies at 71

Editor’s note: This feature is part of a new weekly focus from The Star meant to highlight and remember the lives of Black Kansas Citians who have died.

Rev. Paul Lavern Bell, a longtime Christian minister remembered in part by family for volunteering his time as a chaplain to the incarcerated, died Feb. 25 in NorthCare Hospice House. He was 71.

Friends and family remembered Bell as a man of deep faith. He worked as a chaplain in the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth, Kansas, from 1987 until 2006, they said. He also spent time as an assistant chaplain with the Jackson and Wyandotte County jails.

Born in 1949 in Kansas City, Kansas, Bell attended schools in the area before graduating from Wyandotte High School in 1967. A lifelong learner, he later earned a bachelor’s degree from MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe, Kansas, his family said.

Before following what would turn out to be his calling as a chaplain, Bell worked with the Kansas City Kansas Fire Department for 15 years, his family said. He also worked with the Kansas Board of Education for more than 20 years.

Family also remembered Bell as having an entrepreneurial spirit, with an undying quest for knowledge. They said he pursued several business ventures, including in lawn care, tailoring and antique furniture restoration.

In his personal life, Bell married twice and divorced once. He was the father to one son and widower to his second wife. Both his second wife and his son died in 2001, family said.

He was a devoted member of Graceway, a Christian church in Raytown, Missouri. In years past, he assisted with volunteer efforts led by the church with City Union Mission in Kansas City. There he would bring Bibles to distribute to those seeking refuge in the mission’s emergency shelter.

Bell was also a huge fan of Harley Davidson motorcycles, and he owned and rode a few himself. Among the attendees of his funeral service last week were a number of members of Christian Community Cyclists — also known as the Triple C Motorcycle ministry — a local religious group. Several arrived in patch-covered leather vests.

“We had plenty of prayer time together,” Bill Hunter, a member of the group who met Bell roughly eight years ago, said during his funeral service. “He was my prayer partner. He was my riding buddy. We rode those motorcycles many miles.”

Hunter recalled a recent gathering of the bikers in October, when at least 20 members rode out to visit Bell. Bell came outside to greet them. And as was his fashion, he gave a small sermon in the street.

“Everybody left there blessed,” Hunter said. “And still, us blessing Paul, he blessed all of us.”

Bell is survived by his siblings, Lawrence Bell-Busey, Larry Bell-Busey, Carl Bell-Burton, Karen Haggins, Deborah Bell and Marcia Griffo.

Other remembrances

Noah Campbell Jr. died March 4. He was 86.

Noah Campbell Jr.

Noah Campbell Jr., remembered as a devoted father and grandfather and a retired steelworker who loved to fish, died March 4. He was 86.

Born the only child of Noah Campbell Sr. and Mattie Bell Campbell in 1934, Campbell grew up in Kansas City, Kansas, attending the area’s public schools. At 18 years old, he began working for Armco Steel, where he spent 43 years before retiring in 1995.

In 1955, Campbell married Thornice Bibbs, the woman he would spend 57 years and share five children with. Family remembered him affectionately as “Papa” Campbell.

Known as a “gentle giant,” standing 6-foot-4, family remembered him as quiet and strong. In retirement, when he wasn’t in his favorite chair watching television he could be found casting a fishing line from the area’s riverbanks.

Campbell is survived by his children, Kenneth “Mike” Campbell, Brett Campbell, Neva Campbell-Lowe and Byron “Squeak” Campbell; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bernadette Bond died March 3. She was 62. KCPD

Bernadette Bond

Bernadette “Bernie” Bond, a retired Kansas City Missouri Police sergeant, died March 3 in Anthology of Burlington Creek in Kansas City, Missouri. She was 62.

Born Bernadette Rosborough in 1958 in Kansas City, Kansas, Bond graduated from Westport High School in 1976. She later earned a bachelor’s degree from Park University and a master’s degree from Avila University.

In her professional life, Bond spent a number of years working as a receptionist with St. Joseph Hospital and with the Jackson County court system. At 36 years old, she entered Kansas City Missouri Police Department’s academy, beginning a career there that would last 17 years.

With the police department, Bond achieved the rank of sergeant. She worked in several areas of the department, including its South Patrol, East Patrol, Robbery Unit, and the DARE section.

Bond is survived by her children, Derrick Rosborough, Alicia Stennis, and LaToya Flowers; nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Thomas Winston

Thomas Winston, a longtime area contractor who did not retire until well in his 90s, died Feb. 27. He was 102.

Born in 1918 in Vance, Mississippi, Winston was the youngest of six children and spent his early years growing up in the South. His family said he learned to drive at only 9 years old and created a taxi service for extra pocket change.

In 1943, he entered World War II, where he was a construction technician and rifle sharpshooter, his family said. He also organized a local chapter of AMVETS, the national organization that helps veterans.

As a civilian, Winston worked as a laborer and meat packer in St. Louis before relocating to Kansas City. Locally, he spent more than 40 years as a contractor and plumber -- and kept working until he reached 95 years old, his family said.

In his home life, his loved ones remembered Winston as a loving family man who loved to hunt and fish in his free time.

Winston is survived by his wife, Betty Winston; eight children; and host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.