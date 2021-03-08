ATF, fire inspectors, bomb and arson detectives investigate Kansas City motel fire

Agents and fire investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Kansas City police and fire departments are investigating a blaze that heavily damaged the Sky-Vu Motel Monday.
Kansas City firefighters responded to the fire around 6:30 a.m. at the motel at 8300 E. U.S. 40 highway, which is just north of Interstates 70 and 435.
The extent of injuries were not immediately available from fire officials.
Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rockhurst College, where he studied communications and computer science.
Comments