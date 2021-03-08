ATF, fire inspectors, bomb and arson detectives investigate Kansas City motel fire

Agents and fire investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Kansas City police and fire departments investigate a blaze that heavily damaged the Sky-Vu Motel Monday. Kansas City firefighters responded to the fire around 6:30 a.m. at the motel at 8300 E. U.S. 40 highway, which is just north of Interstates 70 and 435. syang@kcstar.com

Agents and fire investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Kansas City police and fire departments are investigating a blaze that heavily damaged the Sky-Vu Motel Monday.

Kansas City firefighters responded to the fire around 6:30 a.m. at the motel at 8300 E. U.S. 40 highway, which is just north of Interstates 70 and 435.

The extent of injuries were not immediately available from fire officials.

The ATF announced on Twitter that its special agents and fire investigators have joined Kansas City Police Department bomb and arson detectives and Kansas City Fire Department inspectors to determine the cause of the fire that “did considerable damage to the structure.”

This story will be updates as more information becomes available.