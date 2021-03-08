Local

ATF, fire inspectors, bomb and arson detectives investigate Kansas City motel fire

Agents and fire investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Kansas City police and fire departments investigate a blaze that heavily damaged the Sky-Vu Motel Monday. Kansas City firefighters responded to the fire around 6:30 a.m. at the motel at 8300 E. U.S. 40 highway, which is just north of Interstates 70 and 435.
Agents and fire investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Kansas City police and fire departments investigate a blaze that heavily damaged the Sky-Vu Motel Monday. Kansas City firefighters responded to the fire around 6:30 a.m. at the motel at 8300 E. U.S. 40 highway, which is just north of Interstates 70 and 435. Shelly Yang syang@kcstar.com

Agents and fire investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Kansas City police and fire departments are investigating a blaze that heavily damaged the Sky-Vu Motel Monday.

Kansas City firefighters responded to the fire around 6:30 a.m. at the motel at 8300 E. U.S. 40 highway, which is just north of Interstates 70 and 435.

The extent of injuries were not immediately available from fire officials.

The ATF announced on Twitter that its special agents and fire investigators have joined Kansas City Police Department bomb and arson detectives and Kansas City Fire Department inspectors to determine the cause of the fire that “did considerable damage to the structure.”

sky-vu motel fire.jpg
Agents and fire investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Kansas City police and fire departments investigate a blaze that heavily damaged the Sky-Vu Motel Monday morning. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

This story will be updates as more information becomes available.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rockhurst College, where he studied communications and computer science.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service