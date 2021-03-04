Firefighters battle blaze at Johnson County church; flames seen rising from roof

A structure fire was reported at First Baptist Church of Mission just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. A blaze and smoke could be seen rushing from the building’s roof.

Firefighters responded to the scene at 5641 Outlook Street, according to Pulse Point. The fire was originating from the building attached to the sanctuary, but had not reached it.

A structure fire was reported at First Baptist Church of Mission in the 5600 block of Outlook Street. Tammy Ljungblad The Star

Onlookers gathered as the flames grew, and Phil Porter of Mission said he saw light, white smoke at first. But the smoke and flames quickly grew.

At least three aerial ladders were in use as of 6:30 p.m.

“It was a big deal,” Porter said. “I hope that the church has adequate fire insurance.”

Roads to the church were blocked off.

Derek Moore, of Roeland Park, who had been walking past the scene said he was concerned when he saw the flames.

“It was smoking, real dark smoke and it looked like it was containing the roof area,” Moore said. “I knew it was going to be an event.”

Firefighters battle a blaze at the First Baptist Church on Outlook in Mission Thursday afternoon. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

Firefighters continued to fight the flames at 7 p.m. This story is developing.

No information about the cause was immediately available.

