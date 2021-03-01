Local

Kansas City police search for 9-year-old boy who may have run away Monday afternoon

Kansas City police are searching for a 9-year-old boy who was last seen Monday afternoon.

Geremiah Brewster was last seen shortly after 2:45 p.m. in the area of 37th and Wyoming Street, the Kansas City Police Department said. Police believe he may have run away.

He was wearing a black Chiefs face mask, gray shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information about Brewster’s whereabouts should call 911 or KCPD’s missing persons unit at 816-234-5136.

