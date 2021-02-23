Kansas City police search for endangered 66-year-old man missing for several days

Police asked for help finding 66-year-old Nathaniel Griffin, who has been missing for several days and is considered in danger, Kansas City police said in a news release.

Griffin was last seen Friday in the 3900 block of Forest Avenue which is near the Forest Avenue Church at 4300 Forest Avenue, police said. He is considered endangered because he has medical conditions that require medications.

He was described as a Black male, about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. It is unknown what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance. He however always wears either a tan or blue baseball cap, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Kansas City Police Departments Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.