Photos: Arctic cold blasts Kansas City area

Edson Palacios braved the sub-zero temperatures which caused his eyelashes to become covered in ice as he worked to clear the sidewalks Tuesday, Feb. 16, at Colonial Church in Prairie Village.
Residents in the Kansas City area woke up Tuesday to temperatures well below zero. The arctic weather system that has gripped most of the Central United States is wreaking havoc in all sorts of ways. Local electric power providers have instituted rollling blackouts to make certain they can keep up with demand created by the extreme cold. Here are some photos showing how area residents are dealing with the cold.
Like a good neighbor, a North Kansas City resident uses a snow blower to clear the sidewalks on his street Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. The man, who declined to give his name, said neighbors had been calling him to do their sidewalks. “It’s better than shoveling,” he said. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com
With wind chills dipping well below zero Tuesday morning, pedestrians navigated the frozen streets of downtown Kansas City, near 12th and Central. Many in the area were homeless and forced to leave the shelter set up at Bartle Hall where they spent the night. Wind chills were expected to be below zero again Tuesday night and the forecast for Wednesday called for cloudy skies and a high of 20. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com
With wind chills dipping well below zero Tuesday morning, pedestrians and animals alike navigated the frozen streets of downtown Kansas City, near 10th and Baltimore. Wind chills were expected to be below zero again Tuesday night and the forecast for Wednesday called for cloudy skies and a high of 20. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com
Roy Dillon looked at the snow piled up on Nichols road as he and heavy equipment operator Laurence Salisbury of True North waited for a dump truck to arrive to remove the 10-foot-high pile of snow from the Country Club Plaza on Tuesday, Feb, 16, in Kansas City. Dillon said the sub-zero weather was causing delays in the arrival of the dump trucks. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com
Using a snow blower, Edson Palacios braved the sub-zero temperatures to clear the sidewalks Tuesday, Feb. 16, at Colonial Church in Prairie Village. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com
A driver navigated a snow-packed, slick Reeds road in sub-zero temperatures on Tuesday, Feb, 16, in Mission, Kansas. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com
