Police search for man who escaped from a hospital during mental health evaluation

Police were searching for a 19-year-old man who allegedly escaped from an Independence hospital where he was in custody for a mental health evaluation, Kansas City police said in a news release.

William J. Stafford Jr. was last seen about 3:25 p.m. Monday in the area of East 13th Street and White Avenue. He should be considered dangerous and be approached with caution, police said.

Stafford was described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and about 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was He was wearing a maroon coat with a hood and black pants with a red stripe.

Stafford allegedly escaped from custody at Centerpoint Medical Center and made his way to Kansas City.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or notify the Kansas City Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.