Two children injured in crash Thursday night in Kansas City; impairment investigated

Two children were hurt — one with life-threatening injuries — in a crash Thursday night on a southbound ramp to Interstate 435 at Stadium Drive in Kansas City, police said.

The crash happened about 9:10 p.m. Thursday when a gray Chevrolet Impala ran out of gas and stopped on the southbound ramp from Stadium Drive to I-435, Capt. David Jackson, a Kansas City Police Department spokesman, said in an email Friday.

Initially, the Impala’s flashers were on, but the battery was dying, police said. The driver called his cousins for help, and they parked their silver Chevrolet Traverse south of the Impala with their lights on.

A white Ram Laramie Sport pickup, driving on the ramp to get on I-435, struck the left front of the Impala before continuing south and slamming into the Traverse. The drivers of both the Impala and the Traverse and a front seat passenger were not injured.

The two children were in the backseat of the Traverse. A 5-year-old was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A 4-year-old with injuries that were not life-threatening was also taken to the hospital.

The pickup driver had injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said impairment was under investigation.

