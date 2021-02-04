Disney on Ice performance canceled in Kansas City after concerns about COVID safety

The T-Mobile Center in downtown Kansas City canceled a production of Disney on Ice planned for Thursday amid concerns about adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols, a city spokesman confirmed.

Chris Hernadez, the city’s communications director, said the Health Department was in discussions with event organizers over the city’s rules designed to limit the spread of COVID-19. The Health Department did not order the show canceled, he said, and he could not provide details regarding any potential violations.

On Twitter, the T-Mobile Center announced the cancellation, but its website said, “All remaining performances of Disney on Ice will take place as currently scheduled.” Two performances were set for Friday morning and evening, three on Saturday and two on Sunday.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for understanding,” the T-Mobile Center website reads. “We look forward to delivering the same magical experience you and your family have come to expect from Disney on Ice.”

Ticket holders for Thursday’s performance will receive automatic refunds, the website says.

In late December, the T-Mobile Center announced a run of 16 performances of Disney’s “Dream Big” show, the first events with spectators at the arena since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold 11 months ago, halting the annual Big 12 Basketball Tournament in its tracks. But as the venue began selling Disney tickets, the Health Department said it had not approved the events.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has restricted all indoor gatherings to a maximum of 10 people. All concerts, theater performances, lectures and weddings with more than 10 individuals must submit a mitigation plan and receive approval from the Health Department.

When organizers announced the events in December, they expected to allow 3,600 people for each performance — about 20% of the arena’s normal 18,000-seat capacity.

By the time the Health Department agreed to the organizers’ plans a month later, that number had dropped to 2,069. Performances started last week.

Representatives for T-Mobile Center could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Star’s Kevin Hardy contributed to this report.