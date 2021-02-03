Leawood police ask for help in finding woman who has not been seen since last summer

Kimberly A. Cooke The Leawood Police Department

Leawood police on Wednesday asked for the public’s help in finding a woman who has not been seen since last summer.

Kimberly A. Cooke, 55, was most recently staying at motels across the Kansas City metro after moving out of her Leawood home, and her last known contact was in July 2020, according to the Leawood Police Department.

Her family is trying to find her. There are no indications of foul play in Cooke’s disappearance, police said.

Cooke, who stands at 5-foot-2 and weighs 105 pounds, previously lived on the East Coast and had commented about returning there, police said. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police asked anyone with information on Cooke’s whereabouts to call them at 913-663-9309 or email them at tips@leawood.org.