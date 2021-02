The Merriam Police Department is asking for help in the search for a missing 13-year-old runaway.

Merriam police on Tuesday said Nathan Dummermuth was last seen near Johnson Drive and Hemlock Street wearing a black coat and dark sweatpants.

It is unknown around what time he was last seen.

Anyone with information should call 913-782-0720.

Merriam Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating runaway, Nathan Dummermuth (13). He was last seen wearing a black coat and dark sweatpants in the area of Johnson & Hemlock. Contact dispatch at 913-782-0720 with any information. pic.twitter.com/xJLDRLX4eF — Merriam Police (@MerriamPolice) February 3, 2021

