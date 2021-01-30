Two killed in overnight head-on crash on Interstate 35 in Kansas, highway patrol says

Two people were killed following a head-on crash overnight Saturday on Interstate 35 near Ottawa, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2011 Jeep Patriot was driving south in the northbound lanes when it struck a 2007 Volkswagen New Beetle head-on just after midnight 2 1/2 miles east of Ottawa on I-35, according to the highway patrol crash report.

The driver of the Jeep was identified as Samuel D. Caldwell, 20, of Overland Park. The driver of the Volkswagen was identified as Kaitlen E. Riley, 19, of Concordia.