Crime

Court deputies shoot, injure person during an eviction in Blue Springs, police say

Court deputies shot a person Friday morning during an eviction in Blue Springs, police said.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Northwest Westchester Drive around 9:20 a.m. on a shots fired call, according to a news release from the Blue Springs Police Department. Process servers, or deputies, from the Jackson County Court System were at a residence serving the eviction notice when they shot a male victim. The age of the victim was not specified.

The man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

There is not a danger to the community and the deputies were not injured.

The Blue Springs Police Department is investigating.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more details become available.

