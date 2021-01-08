Crime
Court deputies shoot, injure person during an eviction in Blue Springs, police say
Court deputies shot a person Friday morning during an eviction in Blue Springs, police said.
Officers responded to the 400 block of Northwest Westchester Drive around 9:20 a.m. on a shots fired call, according to a news release from the Blue Springs Police Department. Process servers, or deputies, from the Jackson County Court System were at a residence serving the eviction notice when they shot a male victim. The age of the victim was not specified.
The man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.
There is not a danger to the community and the deputies were not injured.
The Blue Springs Police Department is investigating.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more details become available.
Comments