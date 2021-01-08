Court deputies shoot, injure person during an eviction in Blue Springs, police say

Court deputies shot a person Friday morning during an eviction in Blue Springs, police said.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Northwest Westchester Drive around 9:20 a.m. on a shots fired call, according to a news release from the Blue Springs Police Department. Process servers, or deputies, from the Jackson County Court System were at a residence serving the eviction notice when they shot a male victim. The age of the victim was not specified.

The man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

There is not a danger to the community and the deputies were not injured.

We are investigating a shooting incident during an eviction in the 400 block of Westchester Ct....there is no danger to the community. — Blue Springs Police Dept. (@BlueSpringsPD) January 8, 2021

The Blue Springs Police Department is investigating.

Additional details were not immediately available.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more details become available.