One person dead, one critically injured in rollover crash on I-35 in Overland Park
One person died and another was injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 35 Saturday afternoon, police said.
The crash happened around 2:30 p.m., said Overland Park Police Department Sgt. Tim Tinnin, as the vehicle was traveling north on I-35 near I-635.
Tinnin said the injured person was in critical condition and taken to the hospital.
According to KC Scout, both northbound lanes of the highway are currently closed.
