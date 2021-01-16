Local

One person dead, one critically injured in rollover crash on I-35 in Overland Park

One person died and one person was critically injured in a crash on Interstate 35 near I-635 Saturday afternoon, police said.
One person died and another was injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 35 Saturday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m., said Overland Park Police Department Sgt. Tim Tinnin, as the vehicle was traveling north on I-35 near I-635.

Tinnin said the injured person was in critical condition and taken to the hospital.

According to KC Scout, both northbound lanes of the highway are currently closed.

Cortlynn Stark covers breaking news as well as race and class issues for The Star. Cortlynn studied journalism and Spanish at Missouri State University.
