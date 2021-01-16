One person dead, one critically injured in rollover crash on I-35 in Overland Park

One person died and one person was critically injured in a crash on Interstate 35 near I-635 Saturday afternoon, police said. cstark@kcstar.com

One person died and another was injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 35 Saturday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m., said Overland Park Police Department Sgt. Tim Tinnin, as the vehicle was traveling north on I-35 near I-635.

Tinnin said the injured person was in critical condition and taken to the hospital.

According to KC Scout, both northbound lanes of the highway are currently closed.