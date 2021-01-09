Still ‘in the clouds here in Kansas City,’ but sunshine and warmup expected next week

The Kansas City area will have a few peeks of sunshine this afternoon, “but we’re probably still going to be in the clouds here in Kansas City,” said FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee.

Temperatures will slowly warm to near 38 degrees, said Countee, who provides weather updates to The Star.

“We may still miss 38 by a couple of marks,” he said. “But we will notice a warm up over the next four days.”

The National Weather Service in Kansas City reports lows near 23 tonight, cloudy skies and calm wind.

Kansas City could see temperatures at 51 degrees by Tuesday and sunny skies with highs near 57 Wednesday.

“It’d be the best day out of the next seven to get outside pretty close to 60 degrees,” Countee said.

The next cold front will move into the area Thursday and Friday of next week. Temperatures will drop back to the upper 30s.

“We’ll keep you informed on what’s going to happen a little bit later on. But for now, get outside and enjoy the dry stretch,” he said.