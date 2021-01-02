Man killed, three children injured in New Year’s Day head-on crash in Clinton County

One man was killed and three children were injured in a crash on Interstate 35 just after midnight on New Year’s Day in Clinton County.

Scott L. Ford, 48, was traveling south in a 2004 BMW onto northbound I-35 from the exit ramp when he struck a second vehicle head on, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Both vehicles stopped in the middle of the northbound lanes of the interstate around mile marker 40.

The three children — ages 3, 11 and 14 — were seriously injured and taken to a hospital.

Ford was pronounced dead at the scene.