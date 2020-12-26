Christmas night crash leaves 2 adults dead, 3 children injured in Lee’s Summit

Two men died late Friday night in a car crash in Lee’s Summit that injured five others, including three children.

The Christmas night crash occurred, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol, just after 11 p.m. on northbound I-470 near Woods Chapel Road.

The crash occurred after 30-year-old Alexander Thirstrup, driving a 2012 Mazda 5 the wrong way on the interstate, collided with a 2018 Dodge Journey.

Thirstrup’s Mazda then struck a 2008 Chevy Tahoe carrying 28-year-old Akilia Robinson, three children who were 10 and younger, and driver Dominic Robinson, 27, before veering off the interstate and slamming into the median.

Dominic Robinson and Thirstrup were both pronounced dead on the scene.

Akilia Robinson was taken to Centerpoint Hospital with serious injuries. One of the three children on board was also taken to Centerpoint, but with minor injuries. The other two were taken to Children’s Mercy, also with minor injuries.

The driver of the Dodge Journey was transported to Centerpoint with minor injuries.

Two other vehicles were involved in the crash after the driver of the Dodge lost control and hit another vehicle. A fifth vehicle was then hit by debris from the crash. Both vehicles were driven from the scene of the crash.