Jackson County Sheriff’s office seeks help finding teen missing from Independence

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a 13-year-old who was last seen in Independence Thursday.

Madison Perez was reported missing from the 1500 block of Ponca Avenue in Independence, the sheriff’s office said in a Twitter post.

When she was last seen, Perez was wearing dark green camouflage sweatpants, a red and black tie-dye hoodie and black high-top sneakers.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who has seen Perez or knows where she is to call 911 or the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 816-795-9160.

