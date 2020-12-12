Southeast Branch of KC public library closes after possible COVID-19 exposure

The Kansas City Public Library is closing its Southeast Branch after possible COVID-19 exposure.

The patron visited the branch, at 6242 Swope Parkway, on Dec. 10, the library said.

In a news release, the library said employees have been alerted. The library will also reach out to anyone who visited that Thursday.

Before reopening, the library will complete contact tracing, sanitizing and cleaning and ensure adequate staffing.

While Kids Café services are suspended at the Southeast Branch, those services are still open at the at Bluford and Waldo locations.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Access to the library’s free Wi-Fi will also continue in the branch’s parking lot.